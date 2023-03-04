David and Victoria Beckham's Daughter Harper Is All Grown Up in Rare Family Photo

Watch : Victoria Beckham's Daughter Is All Grown Up In New Photo

Viva family!

Victoria Beckham turned her epoynmous label's Paris Fashion Week runway show into a family gathering when husband David Beckham, sons Cruz and Brooklyn Beckham, daughter Harper Beckham and daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz all showed up to the March 3 event. As seen in an Instagram photo posted by the Spice Girls alum, the group was dressed to the nines for the special occasion—with little Harper, 11, looking all grown up in a sharp black suit paired with matching sneakers.

Like the youngest member of their clan, Victoria, 48, also leaned into the dark colors, rocking black high-waisted trousers and a navy turtleneck. David, 48, and Brooklyn, 23, went for midnight blue double-breasted suits, while Cruz, 18, donned a blue patterned shirt.

As for Nicola, who joined the family when she married Brooklyn in April 2022, she opted for a plunging black dress with a pleated blue-and-black skirt. The 28-year-old completed her look with long leather gloves, platform heels and a black clutch.

Missing from the event was David and Victoria's 20-year-old son Romeo, who the fashion designer shouted out in the caption of her post.