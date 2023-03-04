David and Victoria Beckham's Daughter Harper Is All Grown Up in Rare Family Photo

Victoria Beckham was joined by her husband David and kids Brooklyn, Cruz and Harper Beckham—as well as daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz—for her Paris Fashion Week show. See the sweet family photo.

Viva family!

Victoria Beckham turned her epoynmous label's Paris Fashion Week runway show into a family gathering when husband David Beckham, sons Cruz and Brooklyn Beckham, daughter Harper Beckham and daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz all showed up to the March 3 event. As seen in an Instagram photo posted by the Spice Girls alum, the group was dressed to the nines for the special occasion—with little Harper, 11, looking all grown up in a sharp black suit paired with matching sneakers.

Like the youngest member of their clan, Victoria, 48, also leaned into the dark colors, rocking black high-waisted trousers and a navy turtleneck. David, 48, and Brooklyn, 23, went for midnight blue double-breasted suits, while Cruz, 18, donned a blue patterned shirt.

As for Nicola, who joined the family when she married Brooklyn in April 2022, she opted for a plunging black dress with a pleated blue-and-black skirt. The 28-year-old completed her look with long leather gloves, platform heels and a black clutch.

Missing from the event was David and Victoria's 20-year-old son Romeo, who the fashion designer shouted out in the caption of her post.

"I couldn't do it without you, I love you all so much," Victoria wrote. "Kisses from Paris (we miss you @romeobeckham!)."

And it's likely that the family fun will keep on going into the weekend. After all, Victoria's fashion show comes a day before Brooklyn's 24th birthday.

As Nicola, whose face Brooklyn recently got tattooed on his armnoted on her own Instagram account, "My baby's birthday is tomorrow. Can't wait to celebrate you."

Ahead of the festivities, keep scrolling to see more cute moments from the Beckham family.

Instagram
Viva Family

Victoria Beckham was joined by husband David Beckham, kids Harper, Cruz and Brooklyn Beckham—as well as daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz—for her Paris Fashion Week show in March 2023. "I couldn't do it without you," she captioned a family photo. "I love you all so much."

Instagram
#Throwback

"21 years ago today the most beautiful soul came into the world and changed our lives forever. Sensitive, sweet, kind and funny, you are our everything. I love you so much @davidbeckham xxx Happy Birthday @brooklynbeckham," Victoria Beckham captioned the heartfelt birthday tribute for her eldest son.

Instagram
While Mom Is Away, the Boys Will Play

David Beckham and sons Cruz, Romeo and Brooklyn posed for a pic while playing soccer. Looks like the Beckham soccer legacy will continue!

Darren Gerrish/WireImage
Support System

The Beckham brood looking fashionable (and grownup!) at Victoria's fashion week show in September 2019.  

Instagram
Team Beckham

The soccer club owner and designer snapped a cute shot on the field during the Inter Miami CF launch. 

Instagram
Adorable Moments

"Truly the best daddy in the world x we love u so much x kisses," Victoria Beckham shared on Instagram. 

Instagram
Exploring Siblings

The family adventured around Spain together with Victoria Beckham posting on Instagram, "We LOVE Seville!! X hanging out with our babies xx kisses." 

Instagram
Family Fun

The Beckham's got together for a family member's birthday, with Victoria Beckham adding, "Happy birthday @sandra_beckham49 x We all love u so much xx kisses." 

Dad's Boys

"My boys playing football tonight," Victoria Beckham posted on Instagram. Perhaps it runs in the family!

Instagram
Favorite Family

The fan favorite family shared this photo while vacationing in Miami. 

Instagram
Birthday Bliss

"The most beautiful day with my favorite people in the world xxx I Love u so so so much xxx kisses from a very loved mummy and wife x," Victoria Beckham wrote alongside this photo after celebrating her birthday with her whole fam in April 2019.

Instagram
Lovebirds

These two are so stylish, so in love and so hot.

PA Wire
Dapper Dudes

David Beckham and his oldest son, Brooklyn Beckham were twinning as they stepped out at the Our Planet premiere in April 2018.

Instagram
Mother-Son Time

Victoria gave her eldest son a sweet birthday shout out in March with this photo and wow, do they look related!

Instagram
New Year, Same Girls

The former Spice Girls singer snuggled up to her daughter Harper on New Year's Eve in 2018.

Instagram
The Beckham Bunch

The Beckham family rang in the new year together once again and of course they looked super stylish doing it.

Instagram
Mountain Memories

"Fun Family times and great memories," David captioned this cute photo from his family trip this February.

Instagram
Boys Down Under

In October 2018, David took his younger boys, Romeo and Cruz, to the top of the Harbour Bridge in Sydney, Australia for an experience they would never forget.

Instagram
Harper's Guys

Clearly, the men in the Beckham fam love their little lady, Harper Seven!

Instagram
Farmtime Fun

The model and former soccer player shared this sweet snap of him with his baby girl Harper on her seventh birthday last year.

Instagram
Beach Bums

"Kisses from us all x Happy Summer!" Victoria captioned this adorable photo of her kids on holiday in summer of 2018.

Instagram
Photo Ready

Just another day in the life of one of the most beautiful families there ever was.

Instagram
Fishing Fellas

In May 2018, the soccer stud took his two oldest boys out for a day of fishing fun and we want to come next time!

Instagram
Horsing Around

"Perfect end to the most perfect weekend x Riding with my baby in the sunshine ☀️ Kisses from us both x," Victoria wrote alongside this pony pic.

Instagram
Celebration Brigade

David got a group hug from three of his four kids to celebrate his birthday in May 2018. 

Instagram
Birthday Babe

The designer celebrated her birthday in April 2018 with her four adorable children and everyone was all smiles.

Instagram
Happy Mother's Day

The good-looking family struck a pose as they celebrated Mother's Day together in 2018. David posted the family pic on his Instagram writing, "Happy Mother's Day to an amazing mummy to this beautiful little bunch."

Instagram
Smile for the Camera

The Beckham bunch is just too cute sometimes.

P Yim/Getty Images
Hugs and Kisses

Victoria planted a kiss on her son's cheek before her February 2018 fashion show during New York Fashion Week.

Instagram
Boys Time

In December 2017, David enjoyed New Year's Eve with a sunset and some relaxing pool time with his boys.

