David and Victoria Beckham's Daughter Harper Is All Grown Up in Rare Family Photo

Viva family!
Victoria Beckham turned her epoynmous label's Paris Fashion Week runway show into a family gathering when husband David Beckham, sons Cruz and Brooklyn Beckham, daughter Harper Beckham and daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz all showed up to the March 3 event. As seen in an Instagram photo posted by the Spice Girls alum, the group was dressed to the nines for the special occasion—with little Harper, 11, looking all grown up in a sharp black suit paired with matching sneakers.
Like the youngest member of their clan, Victoria, 48, also leaned into the dark colors, rocking black high-waisted trousers and a navy turtleneck. David, 48, and Brooklyn, 23, went for midnight blue double-breasted suits, while Cruz, 18, donned a blue patterned shirt.
As for Nicola, who joined the family when she married Brooklyn in April 2022, she opted for a plunging black dress with a pleated blue-and-black skirt. The 28-year-old completed her look with long leather gloves, platform heels and a black clutch.
Missing from the event was David and Victoria's 20-year-old son Romeo, who the fashion designer shouted out in the caption of her post.
"I couldn't do it without you, I love you all so much," Victoria wrote. "Kisses from Paris (we miss you @romeobeckham!)."
And it's likely that the family fun will keep on going into the weekend. After all, Victoria's fashion show comes a day before Brooklyn's 24th birthday.
As Nicola, whose face Brooklyn recently got tattooed on his arm, noted on her own Instagram account, "My baby's birthday is tomorrow. Can't wait to celebrate you."
Ahead of the festivities, keep scrolling to see more cute moments from the Beckham family.