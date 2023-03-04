Aerie & American Eagle Have the Cutest Spring Bikinis, Shorts & Cargos On Sale Starting at $10

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The temperatures are finally getting warmer, and if you're looking to stock your wardrobe with some fashionable spring essentials to take on the heat, look no further than Aerie and American Eagle. Right now, they're hosting some incredible clearance deals that you definitely shouldn't miss out on. From bikinis, denim shorts, mini cargo skirts, jeans and more for as low as $10, there are some of the season's cutest looks on sale for up to 60% off at Aerie and American Eagle.
With so many stylish finds to sort through, we couldn't help but scroll through the clearance section and make note of what pieces we're loving most. From the cutest one-piece bathing suits from Aerie to American Eagle's most fashionable denim, we've rounded up every must-have to shop on sale. Continue below to start inspiring your spring wardrobe!
Aerie Wrap Triangle Bikini Top
Stock up on your spring break bikinis with Aerie's 60% off clearance deals. There are so many cute styles, like this pink wrap triangle bikini top. It has a stunning tropical print and gold beaded detailing. It's on sale for just $16!
Aerie Jacquard Knot Bandeau Bikini Top
This knotted bandeau bikini top comes in two stunning colors, like aquamarine and lime green. It has a trendy, jacquard textured print that would look super cute with the matching high waisted bottoms.
Aerie Tie Front Scoop Bikini Top
This sand-toned bikini top is only $13. It has a cute brown tie at the front, and you can pair it with the matching bottoms, which are on sale for just $12.
Aerie Jacquard Bikini Bottom
These are the perfect affordable bikini bottoms you can mix and match with a ton of bikini tops. They're flattering, comfortable and simple. They're also currently on sale for just $11!
Aerie Grommet Scoop One Piece Swimsuit
If you're looking for a cute and supportive one piece swimsuit for the spring and summer, this grommet scoop swimsuit is the perfect affordable find. It's only $22, and comes in black, green, and multi-color stripes.
Aerie Cut Out Strapless One Piece Swimsuit
This swimsuit has a cute retro vibe that is sure to be trendy this spring and summer. The polka-dotted print is playful and fun, especially for any spring break trips you have planned. It comes with detachable spaghetti straps for extra support.
AE Denim Highest Waist Baggy Short
These baggy denim shorts have a flattering high waist and a trendy distressed look. It comes in seven different washes in sizes 000 to 20, like this cute black pair that you can wear over swimsuits, with crop tops, t-shirts, bodysuits and more. It's a spring and summer staple!
AE Strigid Denim Curvy Highest Waist '90s Boyfriend Short
We love these denim curvy high waist boyfriend shorts, because they're designed to be rigid at the front and stretchy in the back, making them so flattering and comfortable. They're also on sale for just $42!
AE Ripped Low-Rise Baggy Straight Jean
These low-rise baggy straight jeans are so trendy, and they'll go with just about everything. It has a stylish distressed look and a comfortable feel. You can size up for an even more exaggerated baggy look.
AE Bustier Tiered Cami
This tiered cami is perfect for spring. You can pair it with jeans, denim shorts, mini cargo skirts and more. It's on sale for just $14, too.
AE One Shoulder Twist Bodysuit
This one shoulder twist bodysuit is so flattering. You can dress it up with leather pants and heeled boots or go for a casual vibe with a pair of jeans and platform sneakers. It's on sale for just $10!
Aerie Cargo Micro Mini Skirt
This cargo micro mini skirt is so trendy and fun for spring. It's on sale for just $25, and comes in a few cute shades. You can pair it with sweaters, bodysuits, t-shirts and more!
