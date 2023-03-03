Vanderpump Rules Star Lala Kent Slashes Price on Raquel Leviss Makeup Collab

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
You can always rely on Lala Kent to, well, Give Them Lala. The Vanderpump Rules cast member is never afraid to speak her mind or share where she stands, which is why she is reality TV gold. After years of tension with Raquel Leviss, the Bravo stars found short-lived peace. This prompted Lala to create The Bambi Eyed B*tch Palette, a collection of eyeshadows in honor of Lala's infamous insult aimed at the SURver.
It can be tough to keep up with the constantly-changing dynamics on Vanderpump Rules. However, Lala posted "EVERYTHING MUST GO" in all caps on her Instagram Story, highlighting the eyeshadow palette's reduced price. It's safe to assume that Give Them Lala Beauty won't be producing more of these eyeshadow palettes in the future.
Drama aside, this is a must-have for all makeup enthusiasts, whether you're a Bravo viewer or not. This palette has all the essentials you need to create a wide variety of looks, ranging from subtle to glam. This is a great deal on a high-quality product. Shop before these hues disappear!
Give Them Lala Beauty The Bambi Eyed B*tch Palette
This palette has essential neutrals and bronze hues. it contains 4 matte shadows and 5 foiled shadows. And, of course, Lala picked the most entertaining names for the shades:
- Headbut
- Yapping Chihuahua
- Raquel
- Let Me Finish
- Screw Loose
- Stay in Your Lane
- Better Than You
- Be Quiet I'm Speaking
- Volatil
This eyeshadow palette has rave reviews from Give Them Lala shoppers who can't get enough of the beautiful pigments and silky soft formulas
Give Them Lala Beauty The Bambi Eyed B*tch Palette Reviews
A shopper gushed, "SO BEAUTIFUL! Usually I forget to go back and rate product but in this case I just really needed everyone to know how wonderful this line of makeup is. I just bought "The Bambi Eyed B*tch Palette" and it is SERIOUSLY the most beautiful palette I have seen, the colors are so vibrant and the quality alone is phenomenal - it comes in such a good size everything about it is *chefs kiss* love love love it!"
Another declared, "I will never buy any other makeup but LALA's. Beautiful color and tones. I feel beautiful every time I put it on."
A reviewer raved, "This eyeshadow pallet it wonderful! The colors are great for that elegant sexy neutral look! Quality is also great. It goes on smooth and stays all day."
A shopper wrote, "Love! The colors are gorgeous!!"
Another admitted, "When I received this, I wasn't sure about some of the colors. But, after I used them, I absolutely love these colors."
