Today's Craig Melvin Teases Return of Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie Amid Absences

Why Hoda Kotb Has Been Missing From NBC's Today

The Today show family will soon be reunited.

Craig Melvin recently gave an update on when viewers can expect anchors Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie to return to the morning broadcast following their temporary absences. He said during the March 3 episode that the pair will "be back with us soon," per People.

Craig's latest comment on the journalists' absences follows a similar announcement he shared on Feb. 28, when explaining why Hoda has been missing from the show since mid-February.

"We know a lot of you have been wondering how she's doing," he told viewers at the time. "We can tell you that Hoda's okay. She's got a family health matter that she's been dealing with, so we look forward to seeing Hoda and Savannah back at the desk real, real soon."

Hoda has not publicly elaborated further on the matter, though she has posted a couple of quotes on Instagram, sharing "choose hope" in a Feb. 27 post.