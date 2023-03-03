Today's Craig Melvin Teases Return of Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie Amid Absences

The Today show family will soon be reunited.
Craig Melvin recently gave an update on when viewers can expect anchors Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie to return to the morning broadcast following their temporary absences. He said during the March 3 episode that the pair will "be back with us soon," per People.
Craig's latest comment on the journalists' absences follows a similar announcement he shared on Feb. 28, when explaining why Hoda has been missing from the show since mid-February.
"We know a lot of you have been wondering how she's doing," he told viewers at the time. "We can tell you that Hoda's okay. She's got a family health matter that she's been dealing with, so we look forward to seeing Hoda and Savannah back at the desk real, real soon."
Hoda has not publicly elaborated further on the matter, though she has posted a couple of quotes on Instagram, sharing "choose hope" in a Feb. 27 post.
As for the Savannah, the 51-year-old abruptly left Today on Feb. 28 after testing positive for COVID, her co-host Sheinelle Jones announced during the broadcast.
"By the way, it has been an interesting morning for us," Sheinelle shared. "As we said, Savannah left early, she wasn't feeling great, so she took a Covid test. It came back positive. So, as soon as we found out, she rushed home to rest up. So, Savannah, we love you, wishing you a speedy recovery."
