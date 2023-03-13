How Jimmy Kimmel Addressed Will Smith's Oscars Slap During 2023 Ceremony

Jimmy Kimmel didn't hold back when he kicked off the 2023 Oscars.
Per an unspoken tradition with Academy Awards emcees, the comedian—as the host of movie's biggest night for the third time—used his opening monologue to make a few good-spirited jokes about A-listers in the audience at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. On March 12, Kimmel kindly took aim at Nicole Kidman—joking that the actress "has finally been released from that abandoned AMC" in reference to her widely meme'd ad—and Seth Rogen and Steven Spielberg, who the 55-year-old called the "Joe and Hunter Biden of Hollywood."
Although Will Smith was not in the crowd due to his 10-year Oscars ban for slapping Chris Rock at last year's ceremony, Kimmel nonetheless referenced the infamous incident involving the King Richard actor in his speech.
Remarking how five Irish actors were nominated at this year's show, Kimmel quipped that it meant "the odds of another fight on stage just went way up."
He went on to note that "strict policies" have been put in place in case of another potential altercation. "If anyone in this theater commits an act of violence at any point during the show, you will be awarded the Oscar for Best Actor," he joked, referencing how Smith won an award following the slap. "And if any of you get mad at a joke and decide you want to come up here and get jiggy with it, it's not going to be easy."
According to Kimmel, any potential disruptors will have to get through guests like Creed "heavyweight champ" Michael B. Jordan, martial arts legend Michelle Yeoh, The Amazing Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield and The Mandalorian's Pedro Pascal in the crowd before stepping on stage.
"Tonight, we have no time for shenanigans," he added. "This is a celebration for everyone here."
Since the slap, which was spurred by a dig aimed at Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith, the Academy has made moves to address potential surprises in the future. Bill Kramer, CEO of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, recently confirmed that a "crisis team" was put together for the 2023 show.
"We've run many scenarios, so it is our hope that we will be prepared for anything that we may not anticipate right now but that we're planning for just in case it does happen," he explained in a February interview with Time. "Because of last year, we've opened our minds to the many things that can happen at the Oscars."
As for Smith, he resigned from the Academy and issued a public apology to Rock in the aftermath of the slap. "Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally," he said in a March 2022 statement. "I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness"
Smith added, "I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world."
