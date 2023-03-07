How to Watch the 2023 Oscars on TV and Online

Watch : Sofia Carson Honored to Perform With Diane Warren at 2023 Oscars

And the Oscars go to...

You'll find out March 12, when awards in 23 categories celebrating the best in film will be presented at the 2023 ceremony. There, stars such as Elvis' Austin Butler, The Whale's Brendan Fraser, Tár's Cate Blanchett and Everything Everywhere All at Once's Michelle Yeoh will compete for the top acting awards.

See the full list of 2023 Oscar nominations here, and keep scrolling to find out everything you need to know about the telecast:

Here's everything else you need to know about the 2023 Oscars:

What time are the Oscars?

The 2023 Oscars telecast will air live Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

How can I watch the Oscars?

The telecast airs on ABC, ABC.com and the ABC app, as well as on streaming sites that offer live TV options, including AT&T TV, Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV.

What about E!'s red carpet coverage?

E! Live From the Red Carpet at the Oscars starts at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.

In addition, E! After Party, featuring post-Oscars coverage, begins at 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT.