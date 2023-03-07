How to Watch the 2023 Oscars on TV and Online

And the Oscars go to...
You'll find out March 12, when awards in 23 categories celebrating the best in film will be presented at the 2023 ceremony. There, stars such as Elvis' Austin Butler, The Whale's Brendan Fraser, Tár's Cate Blanchett and Everything Everywhere All at Once's Michelle Yeoh will compete for the top acting awards.
See the full list of 2023 Oscar nominations here, and keep scrolling to find out everything you need to know about the telecast:
Here's everything else you need to know about the 2023 Oscars:
What time are the Oscars?
The 2023 Oscars telecast will air live Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
How can I watch the Oscars?
The telecast airs on ABC, ABC.com and the ABC app, as well as on streaming sites that offer live TV options, including AT&T TV, Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV.
What about E!'s red carpet coverage?
E! Live From the Red Carpet at the Oscars starts at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.
In addition, E! After Party, featuring post-Oscars coverage, begins at 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT.
Who is hosting the Oscars?
Jimmy Kimmel is returning as the host. "Being invited to host the Oscars for a third time is either a great honor or a trap," the host of ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! said in a statement in November. "Either way, I am grateful to the Academy for asking me so quickly after everyone good said no."
What celebrities are presenting awards?
The list of presenters includes Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Jennifer Connelly, Ariana DeBose, Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Troy Kotsur, Jonathan Majors, Melissa McCarthy, Janelle Monáe, Deepika Padukone, Questlove, Zoe Saldaña and Donnie Yen.
What and who is nominated for an Oscar?
The Best Picture nominees are All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness and Women Talking. Again, you can check out a full list of 2023 Oscar nominations.
Who are the performers at the Oscars?
Four out of the five Original Song nominees are set to perform at the Oscars.
Rihanna, who recently performed at the Super Bowl Halftime Show (and announced her pregnancy onstage), will perform her single "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
David Byrne, Son Lux and Oscar-nominated actress Stephanie Hsu—replacing original performer Mitski—will perform "This Is a Life" from Everything Everywhere All at Once.
Sofia Carson and Diane Warren will team up to sing "Applause" from Tell It Like a Woman, while Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will perform "Naatu Naatu" from RRR.