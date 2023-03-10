Daisy Jones and The Six: What to Watch Once You're All Caught Up

Watch : Spring TV Shows We Can’t Wait to Watch

The show must go on.

Daisy Jones and The Six hasn't quite aired its entire season just yet, but if you're like us, chances are you've already exhausted your encore viewings of these first few episodes since its March 3 debut.

Luckily, the world of musical television is vast—meaning there are plenty of similar shows that echo the Riley Keough and Sam Claflin-led drama about the rise and fall of their fictional '70s supergroup (Based on Taylor Jenkins Reid's book of the same name, the series also stars Suki Waterhouse, Camila Morrone, Will Harrison, Josh Whitehouse, Sebastian Chacon, Nabiyah Be, Tom Wright and Timothy Olyphant).

In addition to movies like Almost Famous and Country Strong, which would certainly hit the spot, we've got you covered with multiple TV options, whether you're looking for something that captures the groovy nature of the music or moreso the drama of the backstabbing bandmates.