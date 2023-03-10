Daisy Jones and The Six: What to Watch Once You're All Caught Up

Can't wait for the March 24 finale of Daisy Jones and The Six? We've got you covered with a list of shows that scratch that same '70s music itch.

The show must go on.

Daisy Jones and The Six hasn't quite aired its entire season just yet, but if you're like us, chances are you've already exhausted your encore viewings of these first few episodes since its March 3 debut.

Luckily, the world of musical television is vast—meaning there are plenty of similar shows that echo the Riley Keough and Sam Claflin-led drama about the rise and fall of their fictional '70s supergroup (Based on Taylor Jenkins Reid's book of the same name, the series also stars Suki Waterhouse, Camila Morrone, Will Harrison, Josh Whitehouse, Sebastian Chacon, Nabiyah Be, Tom Wright and Timothy Olyphant).

In addition to movies like Almost Famous and Country Strong, which would certainly hit the spot, we've got you covered with multiple TV options, whether you're looking for something that captures the groovy nature of the music or moreso the drama of the backstabbing bandmates.

Daisy Jones & the Six: The Biggest Changes Made to the Original Book

(And don't worry: We let you know where you can watch them as well.)

Plus, don't forget to catch new episodes of Daisy Jones and The Six every Friday on Prime Video before the March 24 finale.

Keep on reading to see which shows to watch in the meantime, below...

Rebecca Brenneman/FX
Pistol

A surefire follow-up would be FX on Hulu's miniseries based on the rise of punk rock band, Sex Pistols. Not only does Pistol examine the same themes, but it's also based on a book: "Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol" by guitarist Steve Jones.

FX
Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll

Another option would be Denis Leary's FX series all about recapturing your rock n' roll glory days. The two-season comedy about the fictional band The Heathens also features great music, especially from Liz Gillies.

Netflix
The Get Down

Netflix and Baz Luhrmann reportedly spent $120 million on this one-season wonder about the rise of hip-hop and disco in the Bronx. The show notably used real newscasts to set the tone, so you'll feel transported right back to the 1970s.

HBO
Vinyl

Mick Jagger and Martin Scorsese's take on the '70s music scene aims more towards crime within the industry than interpersonal drama, but it does feature portrayals of many real-life legends—including David Bowie, Karen Carpenter, Little Richard, Elvis Presley and many more. Unfortunately, Vinyl is not currently streaming for free after being removed from HBO Max.

HBO
Flight of the Conchords

While the HBO series from musical comedy duo Bret McKenzie and Jemaine Clement doesn't quite take place 50 years ago, the two-season show's aesthetic certainly fits. Plus, you'll probably love their humor just as much as their music.

Showtime
I'm Dying Up Here

While it's not technically about music, this Showtime stand-up comedy period piece from Jim Carrey has a similar tone to Daisy Jones in that it's all about the struggles that come with the quest for stardom. Not to mention, it boasts quite an impressive cast, including Melissa Leo, Ari Graynor and Michael Angarano, to name a few.

Lionsgate Television
Minx

Whereas Daisy Jones heavily features female friendship in a male-dominated industry, Minx tackles a similar story about female empowerment... only through the lens of a '70s erotic magazine instead of music. Plus, the nearly completed second season was just saved by Starz after being canceled by HBO Max, so you know you'll get to enjoy more in the future.

