Matthew McConaughey Shares Photo of Son Levi, 14, After Surfing Injury

Matthew McConaughey's son Levi returned from a surfing session with what the actor calling "surfing souvenirs." See the star's photo of the teen and other pics of his family over the years.

By Corinne Heller Mar 03, 2023
FamilyMatthew McConaugheyCeleb Kids
Watch: Matthew McConaughey Gives His Son Livingston a Big Chop

Matthew McConaughey's son Levi got hurt while surfing, but don't worry, he's alright, alright, alright.

The 14-year-old did, however, sustain "surf souvenirs" after braving the waves. That's what Matthew wrote alongside a March 2 Instagram photo of Levi showcasing three bandages on his back. The teen, who sports his dad's light brown wavy hair, stands straight on a beach, holding a surfboard. His face is not shown.

Matthew shares Levi—his eldest son—with wife Camila Alves, along with daughter Vida, 13, and son Livingston, 10. The actor has occasionally brought the kids to red carpet events over the years, although he rarely shares images of them on his Instagram. Camila, on the other hand, has given glimpses of her little ones as they've grown up, including a Feb. 26 photo of Matthew giving Livingston a haircut as Levi looks at them.

And last June, she shared a video of them surprising Matthew for Father's Day.

photos
Matthew McConaughey's Memoir Bombshells

"And…we got him today…" she wrote of their prank. "Kids acted like they didn't know what day it was until middle of hiking."

They ultimately presented dad with a cute note, and Camila gushed on Instagram, "Happy Father's Day @officiallymcconaughey you are our compass and to see the father that you are to our kids is a daily blessing."

See sweet pics of Matthew's family below:

Instagram
Braving Waves

"Surf souvenirs," Matthew captioned this March 2023 pic of son Levi.

Instagram
Best Uncle

"Uncle @woodyharrelson is questioning if the cake is vegan or not!!!" Camila Alves wrote on Instagram in January 2023 for her and Matthew's daughter Vida's 13th birthday. "How does this go people! Time flies… 13! You are my ray of sunshine Vida!!! Your name explains everything about you "life" (#tb on celebrating her birthday on our family vacation trip January 3rd)"

Instagram
Too Cool
Instagram
Hairy Situation
Instagram
Date Night
Instagram
Play Time
Instagram
Couple's Selfie

Matthew and Camila Alves take a selfie.

Instagram
Kisses

Camila Alves kisses her husband.

Instagram
The Trio

Matthew and wife Camilla Alves' kids LivingstonVida and Levi pose for a 2022 pic.

Instagram
Going Camping

In December 2022, Camila Alves wrote, "We get the trailer they are responsible for the tent… #ontheroad."

Lm Otero/AP/Shutterstock
Batter Up

Matthew appears with Camila Alves and kids Levi and Vida at a baseball game between the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas.

Getty Images
Family Night

Matthew brings his family to the 2014 Mack, Jack & McConaughey Gala.

Instagram
Reading Time

"Kids reading time by the fire!" Camila Alves wrote in December 2022. "Fun book @reesewitherspoon !! Ladies and gentlemen if you don't have it time to get it! Great gift too!"

Gary Miller/Getty Images
Red Carpet Ready

Matthew brings Camila Alves and their kids LeviVida and Livingston to the 2019 Texas Medal Of Arts Awards at the Long Center for the Performing Arts in Austin, Texas.

Getty Images
Star Power

Matthew and his family attends his Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony in 2014.

