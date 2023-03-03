Matthew McConaughey Shares Photo of Son Levi, 14, After Surfing Injury

Watch : Matthew McConaughey Gives His Son Livingston a Big Chop

Matthew McConaughey's son Levi got hurt while surfing, but don't worry, he's alright, alright, alright.

The 14-year-old did, however, sustain "surf souvenirs" after braving the waves. That's what Matthew wrote alongside a March 2 Instagram photo of Levi showcasing three bandages on his back. The teen, who sports his dad's light brown wavy hair, stands straight on a beach, holding a surfboard. His face is not shown.

Matthew shares Levi—his eldest son—with wife Camila Alves, along with daughter Vida, 13, and son Livingston, 10. The actor has occasionally brought the kids to red carpet events over the years, although he rarely shares images of them on his Instagram. Camila, on the other hand, has given glimpses of her little ones as they've grown up, including a Feb. 26 photo of Matthew giving Livingston a haircut as Levi looks at them.

And last June, she shared a video of them surprising Matthew for Father's Day.