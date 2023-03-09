These Are the Most Iconic Oscars Dresses of All Time

At the Oscars, the fashion is just as important as the films.
Over the years, the annual ceremony's red carpet has transformed into a runway, as Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars pull out all of the style stops.
Case in point? Halle Berry cemented herself as a fashion icon at the 2002 Academy Awards when she slipped into a risqué Elie Saab gown that featured strategically placed floral embroidery to cover her chest. In addition, she made history as the first Black woman to win the Best Actress Award. So, not only did her dress push the boundaries, but she also broke industry barriers in the process.
Then there's Gwyneth Paltrow, who proved that a simple, structured design can instantly command a room. For the 2012 event, she stunned in a white asymmetrical gown by Tom Ford. Pairing the elegant look with a floor-length cape added just the right amount of drama.
Other A-listers such as Zendaya, Gemma Chan, Jennifer Lopez and Lady Gaga are a few that always bring their fashion A-game, often taking exciting risks with their looks.
So, before our favorite stars dress to impress at the 2023 Oscars on March 12 in the heart of Hollywood at The Dolby Theatre, keep scrolling to see all of the fabulous fashion moments to hit the red carpet in years past.