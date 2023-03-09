These Are the Most Iconic Oscars Dresses of All Time

Watch : Austin Butler on How He Hopes to Pay Homage to Elvis at 2023 Oscars

At the Oscars, the fashion is just as important as the films.

Over the years, the annual ceremony's red carpet has transformed into a runway, as Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars pull out all of the style stops.

Case in point? Halle Berry cemented herself as a fashion icon at the 2002 Academy Awards when she slipped into a risqué Elie Saab gown that featured strategically placed floral embroidery to cover her chest. In addition, she made history as the first Black woman to win the Best Actress Award. So, not only did her dress push the boundaries, but she also broke industry barriers in the process.

Then there's Gwyneth Paltrow, who proved that a simple, structured design can instantly command a room. For the 2012 event, she stunned in a white asymmetrical gown by Tom Ford. Pairing the elegant look with a floor-length cape added just the right amount of drama.