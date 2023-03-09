These Are the Most Iconic Oscars Dresses of All Time

Before the 2023 Oscars kick off on March 12, look back at best dresses to ever grace the red carpet at the Academy Awards.

At the Oscars, the fashion is just as important as the films.

Over the years, the annual ceremony's red carpet has transformed into a runway, as Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars pull out all of the style stops. 

Case in point? Halle Berry cemented herself as a fashion icon at the 2002 Academy Awards when she slipped into a risqué Elie Saab gown that featured strategically placed floral embroidery to cover her chest. In addition, she made history as the first Black woman to win the Best Actress Award. So, not only did her dress push the boundaries, but she also broke industry barriers in the process.

Then there's Gwyneth Paltrow, who proved that a simple, structured design can instantly command a room. For the 2012 event, she stunned in a white asymmetrical gown by Tom Ford. Pairing the elegant look with a floor-length cape added just the right amount of drama.

Other A-listers such as Zendaya, Gemma Chan, Jennifer Lopez and Lady Gaga are a few that always bring their fashion A-game, often taking exciting risks with their looks. 

So, before our favorite stars dress to impress at the 2023 Oscars on March 12 in the heart of Hollywood at The Dolby Theatre, keep scrolling to see all of the fabulous fashion moments to hit the red carpet in years past.

Getty Images; E! Illustration

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Halle Berry

The actress' Oscar win was unforgettable for many reasons. She was the first Black woman to win the Best Actress Award, which she won in 2002 for Monster's Ball. In addition to her historical win, her dress became iconic and put designer Elie Saab on the map.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Lupita Nyong'o

Lupita always turns heads on the red carpet, but this custom baby blue Prada gown took the grand prize. This marked the first time she won the Best Supporting Actress award for her debut film 12 Years a Slave.

Kurt Krieger/Corbis via Getty Images
Gwyneth Paltrow

The Goop founder shut down the red carpet in 2012, wearing a swoon-worthy cape dress. And it's safe to say Tom Ford outdid himself with this look.

Frank Worth, Courtesy of Capital Art/Getty Images
Ava Gardner

The silver screen siren of the Golden Age of Hollywood dazzled in an ostentatious sequins gown. As if that weren't glamorous enough, she accessorized with a large and lustrous tiara, white fur and gloves.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Gemma Chan

Perfectly pink! The Crazy Rich Asians star made a grand entrance with her bright and bold Valentino design.

Dan MacMedan/Getty Images
Lady Gaga

For the ceremony, where she nabbed her first Oscar, Mother Monster arrived in a breathtaking Alexander McQueen gown that she paired with an estimated $30 million Tiffany's necklace

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Zendaya

The Euphoria star always turns heads on the red carpet but she pulled out all of the stops for the 2022 ceremony.

KMazur/WireImage
Hilary Swank

The actress, who took home the Best Actress award for Million Dollar Baby, stunned in a simple, yet striking Guy Laroche design that featured a plunging open-back. 

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Regina King

The Watchmen actress knows how to make a statement with a simple but sophisticated look. Her 2019 style is all the proof you need.

Darlene Hammond/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Elizabeth Taylor

One word: Glamourous. The legendary actress always knew how to drop jaws, and this design was no different.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Janelle Monáe

Never one to stick to the basics, the Moonlight actress dropped jaws in an Elie Saab Haute Couture gown, which was adorned with intricate beading, lace set with feathers and an over-the-top tulle train.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Kate Hudson

Of her many appearances at the Oscars, Kate Hudson's 2014 look stands out from the rest, thanks in part to this caped and beaded Atelier Versace gown. 

Michael Montfort/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Diana Ross

Diana Ross sizzled at the 54th Annual Academy Awards in a glittering red gown and lush white fur shawl.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Kacey Musgraves

The country singer turned heads in her bubblegum pink Giambattista Valli number at the 2019 event.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Billy Porter

The Pose alum proved why he reigns supreme on the red carpet, wearing a larger-than-life Christian Siriano design.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Viola Davis

The Oscar-winning actress stunned in this electrifying hot pink gown by Michael Kors. In addition to her bright dress, she accessorized with a matching flamingo pink clutch and statement jewelry pieces.

WireImage
Nicole Kidman

The actress always shuts down the red carpet, and this powerful red gown by Balenciaga was no different. The high-neck and sleeveless design made it an instant classic, but the dramatic bow and striking color took it to the next level.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Yalitza Aparicio

The Roma actress brought a fashion fantasy to the red carpet with her dreamy and whimsical Rodarte design.

Christopher Polk/REX/Shutterstock
Tessa Thompson

The actress wrapped herself in gold, wearing a dazzling strapless gown at the 2019 ceremony.

Kevin Mazur/WireImag
Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen channeled old-Hollywood glamour in this periwinkle Zuhair Murad gown. 

Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez

For the 2015 affair, JLo made sure all eyes were on her as she stunned in this glitzy Elie Saab dress.

Terry McGinnis/WireImage
Julia Roberts

The Oscar-winning actress may have taken home the award in 2001 for Erin Brockovich but her satin vintage Valentino gown stole the show. The black and white number was from the brand's 1982 collection.

Getty Images
Lady Gaga

The A Star is Born actress looked effortlessly elegant in a white pantsuit dress by Brandon Maxwell.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Zoe Saldana

Wearing a custom Atelier Versace design, the Guardians of the Galaxy actress stunned in a blush-colored, body-hugging gown.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Emilia Jones

To celebrate CODA's success, the actress wore a stunning gold dress from Dolce and Gabbana.

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
Salma Hayek

The Frida alum stunned on the Oscars red carpet in a vibrant ocean-blue Atelier Versace gown.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Margot Robbie

The Aussie actress exuded old-Hollywood glamour in her full-length, long-sleeve gown.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Lupita Nyong'o

The Oscar winner graced the 2015 red carpet in a beautifully pearl-beaded gown by Calvin Klein. 

ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images
Debbie Allen

Debbie Allen wowed the crowd with her performance at the 54th Annual Awards and her eye-catching lavender gown.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Penélope Cruz

The actress made a rosy entrance with her blush-colored Atelier Versace gown, which featured a chiffon bodice with an organza tulle train.

