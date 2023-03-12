Emily Blunt's White Hot Oscars 2023 Entrance Is Anything But Quiet

Emily Blunt was joined by her Jungle Cruise co-star Dwayne Johnson on the 2023 Oscars red carpet at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre on March 12. See her white hot look.

The devil may wear Prada, but Emily Blunt is rocking Valentino at the 2023 Oscars.

The Mary Poppins Returns star was dressed to the nines for movie's biggest night on March 12. Arriving to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Emily stunned in a white, off-shoulder gown from the luxury fashion label. In a true fashionista move, the actress completed her look with pink diamond chandelier earrings and studded clutch. (See all the red carpet fashions here.)

Emily was joined by her Jungle Cruise co-star, Dwayne Johnson, on the red carpet. The two are slated to present at the star-studded ceremony, where the likes of fellow presenters Ariana DeBoseMichael B. JordanJanelle MonáeRiz AhmedJennifer ConnellySamuel L. JacksonTroy Kotsur and Jonathan Majors will also take the stage.

The actress' Oscars outing weeks after she and husband John Krasinski—with whom she share daughters Hazel, 9, and Violet, 7—enjoyed a parents' night out at the 2023 SAG Awards. In addition to presenting at the Screen Actors Guild gathering, the actress was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in TV Movie or Limited Series, but lost the Actor trophy to Jessica Chastain.

Oscars 2023: Best Dressed Stars

This year's competition at the Academy Awards is fierce—with Everything Everywhere All at Once coming into the award show with 11 nominations, including acting nods for Michelle YeohKe Huy QuanJamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu. (Check out the complete list of nominees here.)

But before Emily hands out an Oscar, check out all the stars on the red carpet below.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Rihanna

In Alaïa

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Lady Gaga

In Versace with Tiffany & Co. jewelry 

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Melissa McCarthy

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Cate Blanchett

In Louis Vuitton

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Elizabeth Banks

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Rooney Mara

In Alexander McQueen with Fred Leighton jewelry 

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Kate Hudson

In Louis Vuitton

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Janelle Monáe

In Vera Wang with REZA jewelry

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Emily Blunt

In Valentino with Chopard jewelry 

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Salma Hayek

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Michelle Williams

In Chanel Couture with Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Michael B. Jordan

In Louis Vuitton with Tiffany & Co. jewelry 

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Andrew Garfield

In Fendi with David Yurman jewelry 

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Halle Berry

In Tamara Ralph

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh

Christian Dior Couture with Moussaieff 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Ke Huy Quan

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman

In Armani Privé

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Samuel L. Jackson

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Idris Elba

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Sabrina Dhowre Elba

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain

In Gucci

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jessie Buckley

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

In Dolce & Gabbana

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Paul Mescal

In Gucci

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Tems

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Deepika Padukone

In Louis Vuitton

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Nazanin Boniadi

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

In Lanvin with Nikos Koulis jewelry 

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Austin Butler

In Saint Laurent

View More Photos From Oscars 2023: Red Carpet Fashion

E!'s 2023 Oscars red carpet kicks off Sunday, March 12, at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT on E!, followed by the 2023 Academy Awards at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. And don't miss E! News the next day at 11 p.m. for a full recap of the biggest Oscars moments.

