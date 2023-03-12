Emily Blunt's White Hot Oscars 2023 Entrance Is Anything But Quiet

Watch : 2023 Oscar Nominations: EVERYTHING You Need to Know!

The devil may wear Prada, but Emily Blunt is rocking Valentino at the 2023 Oscars.

The Mary Poppins Returns star was dressed to the nines for movie's biggest night on March 12. Arriving to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Emily stunned in a white, off-shoulder gown from the luxury fashion label. In a true fashionista move, the actress completed her look with pink diamond chandelier earrings and studded clutch. (See all the red carpet fashions here.)

Emily was joined by her Jungle Cruise co-star, Dwayne Johnson, on the red carpet. The two are slated to present at the star-studded ceremony, where the likes of fellow presenters Ariana DeBose, Michael B. Jordan, Janelle Monáe, Riz Ahmed, Jennifer Connelly, Samuel L. Jackson, Troy Kotsur and Jonathan Majors will also take the stage.

The actress' Oscars outing weeks after she and husband John Krasinski—with whom she share daughters Hazel, 9, and Violet, 7—enjoyed a parents' night out at the 2023 SAG Awards. In addition to presenting at the Screen Actors Guild gathering, the actress was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in TV Movie or Limited Series, but lost the Actor trophy to Jessica Chastain.