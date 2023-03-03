Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Break Up

Watch : Vanderpump Rules Star Tom Schwartz Gets Real About Katie & Raquel

Another Vanderpump Rules couple has called it quits.

Longtime loves Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix have broken up after nine years together, a source close to VPR production confirmed to E! News. The insider also revealed cameras are currently rolling on the cast, meaning the drama will likely play out on the Bravo series' currently airing 10th season.

E! News has reached out to reps for Tom and Ariana for comment but hasn't heard back.

Fans won't have to wait for later this season for some of the cast's reactions to the split. Co-star James Kennedy reacted to the surprising news by posting the TMZ article to his Instagram feed while Scheana Shay appears to have unfollowed both Tom and Raquel. Katie Maloney also shared clown emojis in her IG Stories.

Meanwhile, Ariana has deleted her Instagram page amid the breakup reports.

Tom and Ariana first confirmed their romance during VPR's season two reunion in 2014 and have been going strong ever since.