Below Deck Preview Teases an Awkward Love Triangle Between Ben, Camille and New Stew Leigh-Ann

Below Deck's newest Stew Leigh-Ann Smith may have just boarded the St. David, but she's already rocking the boat.
After joining the Bravo series on its Feb. 27 episode following Alissa Humber's firing, Deckhand Ben Willoughby revealed last week that he and Leigh-Ann have quite the history, having exchanged flirty dating app messages—and NSFW pics—with each other prior to season 10.
And in E! News' exclusive preview at the March 6 episode, Ben breaks the news to Leigh-Ann about his boatmance with fired season 10 Stew Camille Lamb.
While the crew enjoys dinner below deck, Leigh-Ann asks her new co-workers, "So, guys, what can you fill me in?" before demanding "all the juicy parts" of things that have gone down between the crew.
"Who's hooked up with who?" she prods in the sneak peek. "Who is hooking up with who?"
Ben replies, "There's two stews that have been let go so far."
Leigh-Ann asks him, "Have you hooked up with one?" and Deckhand Katie Glaser immediately confirms with a, "Mmhm."
Leigh-Ann calls the revelation "naughty," before asking Ben, "Are you sad she left?"
After Ben confirms he misses Camille, Leigh-Ann teases him by saying she "wouldn't be surprised" he hooked up with a fellow yachtie.
Later, in a confessional, Deckhand Tony Duarte joked about Ben's awkward new love triangle.
"I know that there is going to be more drama coming," he shared. "The ghost of Camille is over there, and then we have all the sexual tension you've been accumulating for a long time while you were talking. I know it's going to be like 'boom' and I just hope it's not in the cabin."
Upon Leigh-Ann's arrival on the show, a shocked Ben previously told his crew mates that he and Leigh-Ann have "so many nudes of each other on our phones."
He also confirmed they got to know each other on Tinder, though he said they never met in person before the charter.
Check out the sneak peek above
