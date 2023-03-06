Below Deck Preview Teases an Awkward Love Triangle Between Ben, Camille and New Stew Leigh-Ann

Watch : Below Deck's Fraser Olender on Becoming Show's First Male Chief Stew

Below Deck's newest Stew Leigh-Ann Smith may have just boarded the St. David, but she's already rocking the boat.

After joining the Bravo series on its Feb. 27 episode following Alissa Humber's firing, Deckhand Ben Willoughby revealed last week that he and Leigh-Ann have quite the history, having exchanged flirty dating app messages—and NSFW pics—with each other prior to season 10.

And in E! News' exclusive preview at the March 6 episode, Ben breaks the news to Leigh-Ann about his boatmance with fired season 10 Stew Camille Lamb.

While the crew enjoys dinner below deck, Leigh-Ann asks her new co-workers, "So, guys, what can you fill me in?" before demanding "all the juicy parts" of things that have gone down between the crew.

"Who's hooked up with who?" she prods in the sneak peek. "Who is hooking up with who?"

Ben replies, "There's two stews that have been let go so far."

Leigh-Ann asks him, "Have you hooked up with one?" and Deckhand Katie Glaser immediately confirms with a, "Mmhm."