14 Fashionable Finds From H&M That Look Double the Price

We're here to report that you do not need to spends hundreds of dollars on a dress or a sweater to curate a chic wardrobe. Turns out, H&M has all the expensive-looking staples and statement pieces that your closet was missing. We rounded up all the pieces from H&M that look double the price, so you can achieve all the luxe looks you want without breaking the bank.

The key to an expensive-looking wardrobe is having all the right basics, like simple black dresses, button-up tops, thick sweaters, blouses and more. Materials and designs like chiffon, lace, pleats, ruffles and satiny finishes are also pieces to look out for when shopping. It's all about timeless, versatile pieces that can easily be dressed up or down!

Luckily, H&M has all of those finds, most of the pieces being under $50. Continue below to shop the timeless, luxe looks from H&M that are surprisingly affordable. We've even included Madelyn Cline's stunning pink H&M Studio Collection dress for under $130.