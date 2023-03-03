14 Fashionable Finds From H&M That Look Double the Price

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We're here to report that you do not need to spends hundreds of dollars on a dress or a sweater to curate a chic wardrobe. Turns out, H&M has all the expensive-looking staples and statement pieces that your closet was missing. We rounded up all the pieces from H&M that look double the price, so you can achieve all the luxe looks you want without breaking the bank.
The key to an expensive-looking wardrobe is having all the right basics, like simple black dresses, button-up tops, thick sweaters, blouses and more. Materials and designs like chiffon, lace, pleats, ruffles and satiny finishes are also pieces to look out for when shopping. It's all about timeless, versatile pieces that can easily be dressed up or down!
Luckily, H&M has all of those finds, most of the pieces being under $50. Continue below to shop the timeless, luxe looks from H&M that are surprisingly affordable. We've even included Madelyn Cline's stunning pink H&M Studio Collection dress for under $130.
Puff-Sleeved Crop Top
This puff-sleeved crop top has spring vibes written all over it. The cropped look can be paired with high-waisted jeans and heels for a cute daytime look. The best part? It's only $25!
Double-Breasted Jacket
This double-breasted jacket is perfect to complete your office outfit, but it can also be worn for a daytime brunch or evening dinner party, depending on how you style it. It comes in a bunch of wearable colors for just $40, too.
2-Piece Rib-Knit Bolero and Top Set
This knit bolero and top set has a chic white and black contrast that gives off a super luxe appearance. The cuffs gently flare out and a flattering sweetheart neckline. You can pair the look with leather pants and heeled boots for an edgy evening outfit.
Pointelle-Knit Top
This trendy knit top has beautiful fluttering sleeves and gently scalloped edges. The crochet blue design is especially perfect for spring. You can pair it with white linen pants or a slip skirt and some sandals.
V-Neck Blouse
This v-neck blouse is a wardrobe staple. It has a luxurious look and feel, according to 2000+ reviewers. You can wear it with jeans, leather pants, maxi denim skirts and so much more.
Wrapover Cotton Blouse
This wrap cotton blouse looks super chic and sophisticated. You can accessorize with lots of chunky gold jewelry, a pair of white sneakers and jeans for a casual yet elevated outfit. One reviewer even says, "Fits perfect and looks way more expensive that it was. I recommend!"
Knit Sweater
This mock neck knit sweater comes in so many rich and vibrant shades that are perfect for spring. For only $25, stock up on as many as you can to wear year-round.
Gusset-Panel Jersey Dress
This stunning pink dress that Madelyn Cline wears is perfect for spring. The vibrant, hot pink shade is so eye-catching, and the floor-length train adds a glamorous touch to the look. Pair it with heels and simple jewelry for a head-turning ensemble.
Rib-Knit Half-Zip Sweater
This half-zip sweater is classy, preppy and amazing quality for an affordable price. The rib-knit, striped look is slightly oversized, with loose sleeves and slits at the side. It'll become a staple in your wardrobe!
Single-Breasted Jacket
This light green blazer is super cute and fitting for spring. You can pair it with a plain cropped white tee and some slouchy light-wash denim jeans. The look is only $40, and it'll be a go-to piece in your closet.
Pleated Skirt
This light beige pleated skirt looks so luxe and classy. It's a timeless piece that you can pair with sweaters, bodysuits, tank tops and more. It has thick, stretchy material and a beautiful flowy fit.
Tie-Belt Satin Dress
This tie-belt satin dress has a softly draped, satiny design that looks super luxe. It has flowy, fluttering sleeves and a flattering tie belt at the waist. You can pair the look with some statement earrings and kitten heels for a fancy spring ensemble.
Rib-Knit Bodycon Dress
This black fitted dress is so flattering and chic. It has a pretty sweetheart neckline and a rib-knit bodycon silhouette. You can dress it up with nude heels, gold jewelry and a bold red lip for a simple yet classy evening outfit.
Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
For a cute and casual crewneck sweatshirt that looks super luxe, you cannot go wrong with this $25 sweatshirt from H&M. The rich cream shade and green motif design gives the look an eye-catching touch.
For more fashionable and affordable finds, check out our favorite under $100 trench coats that are perfect for spring.