Get $128 J.Crew Jeans for $28, $278 Boots for $45, and More Jaw-Dropping Deals

Elevate your wardrobe and save some money with these J.Crew discounts.

By Marenah Dobin Mar 04, 2023 12:00 PMTags
ShoppingE! Insider ShopFlash SaleShop Affordable FindsShop SalesShop FashionE! Insider
J.Crew SaleJ.Crew

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Keeping up with the fashion trends is cool and all, but if you want to make a smart purchase, it's all about investing in classic pieces. You'll find elevated staples that you can wear forever when you shop at J.Crew.

J.Crew is having a major sale this weekend. Expand your wardrobe and get an EXTRA 25% off sale styles when you use the promo code SHOPNOW at checkout. That promo code is also valid if you want to save 25% on full-price styles. You can get $128 jeans for just $28. Spend $36 on this cardigan with a $98 value. Score $278 ankle boots for just $45. Shop this $138 skirt while it's on sale for just $39.

If you're looking for more J.Crew deals, here are some standout picks. 

read
Lululemon Belt Bag Restock: Shop Before They Sell Out... Again

J.Crew Deals

J.Crew Petite Curvy Vintage Slim-Straight Jean in Charcoal

These straight leg jeans are timeless and they go with everything.

$128
$28
J.Crew

Trending Stories

1

Every Bombshell From Alex Murdaugh's Murder Trial Testimony

2

Matthew McConaughey Shares Photo of Son Levi, 14, After Surfing Injury

3

Inside Matthew McConaughey's Unique Family World

J.Crew Classic Merino Wool Cardigan Sweater

A cardigan is always in style. This one comes in six colors ranging from bright to neutral.

$98
$36
J.Crew

J.Crew Stacked-Heel Ankle Boots in Leather

How much are you obsessed with these leather booties? They also come in brown.

$278
$45
J.Crew

J.Crew Double-Breasted Alfie Blazer in Drapey Corduroy and Demi-Boot Pant in Drapey Corduroy

You'll feel like a total boss rocking a monochromatic lilac ensemble.

$348
$116
Blazer
$178
$65
Pants

J.Crew Sydney Wide-Leg Pant in Four-Season Stretch

Add a bold touch to your wardrobe with this orange, wide leg pants.

$128
$76
J.Crew

J.Crew Tissue Turtleneck

A turtleneck is a great investment for your wardrobe— especially a high-quality style from J.Crew. This one is available in many colors.

$40
$19
J.Crew

J.Crew Cashmere Cropped Sweater-Tank

Meet your new favorite layering piece, an adorable magenta sweater tank.

$90
$53
J.Crew

J.Crew Midi Pencil Skirt in Stretch Linen Viscose

It's giving everything. This fabric is so sleek and stretchy. You'll want one of these fabulous skirts in every color.

$138
$39
J.Crew

J.Crew Smocked Midi Dress in Midnight-Blue Floral

Feel like you're on vacation no matter where you are when you rock this blue, floral dress.

$138
$83
J.Crew

J.Crew Teddy Sherpa Lady Jacket

This sherpa jacket is so soft that you'll never want to take it off. It also comes in ivory.

$138
$83
J.Crew

J.Crew Willa Blazer in Italian City Wool

Feel powerful in pink whenever you rock this blazer. It's great for the office, a brunch, or a girls' night out. There are endless styling possibilities with this one.

$288
$77
J.Crew

J.Crew Quilted Lightweight Lady Jacket

Add a polished touch to your outfit with this collarless, quilted jacket.

$114
J.Crew

Looking for more great deals, there's a major sale happening at BaubleBar right now.

Sign up for E! Insider Shop to get updates on the biggest sales and must-have products!

Trending Stories

1

Every Bombshell From Alex Murdaugh's Murder Trial Testimony

2

Matthew McConaughey Shares Photo of Son Levi, 14, After Surfing Injury

3

Inside Matthew McConaughey's Unique Family World

4

VPR's Lala Kent Slashes Price on Raquel Leviss Makeup Collab

5
Breaking

Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Break Up