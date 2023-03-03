Adam Levine Shares Rare Look Into His and Behati Prinsloo's Family Life After Welcoming Baby No. 3

Watch : Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo Welcome Baby No. 3

This family of five will be loved.

Less than two months after Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo welcomed their third child together, the Maroon 5 frontman offered a rare look into his private life at home.

"It's zone defense as they say," he joked while appearing on iHeartRadio's On-Air With Ryan Seacrest March 3. "It goes from man to man to zone. It's like this and that. Here we go. Boom, boom, boom. It's awesome. I love the chaos. I embrace the chaos."

With three kids—including daughters Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 5—keeping them busy, Adam is considering giving in to his inner suburban dad.

"I pushed harder for the minivan," he told Ryan Seacrest. "I see a minivan as you just bought into a whole new thing. You can make a minivan whatever you want it. It doesn't have to be your mom's Chrysler Town & Country. It can be this spectacular spaceship and fun."