Chrishell Stause Reveals the Beauty Hack That Keeps Her Looking Young

Chrishell Stause's beauty tips will not give you buyer's remorse.
The Selling Sunset star, who is known for her glitzy and glamorous looks, revealed how she keeps her makeup flawless on and off the small screen.
"When you get older, you want to put on more makeup because you want to look better and things are changing, but the trick is to actually go less with concealer," the 41-year-old exclusively told E! News at the Laneige + Innisfree's K-Beauty event in Los Angeles' The Row DTLA. "I was watching these beauty trend videos, and I was like, 'Why is it not working for me?'"
Well, because not every trend works for everyone.
"They're fun and I love to follow along, but I have to learn trial by error," she said. "Right now, there's a foundation challenge going on that's not for me. Less is more."
And while Chrishell isn't tapping into every viral makeup moment, she does enjoy experimenting with her looks and seeing how her idea of beauty has evolved.
"There's always going to be things like the shape of eyebrows or the way we used to contour," she shared. "But if you're having fun with it, then hopefully you're able to look back at the trend and laugh."
With Selling Sunset's sixth season set to premiere later this year on Netflix, fans can expect to see the real estate agent rock a number of head-turning looks. She's already teased quite a few on Instagram—from bright designs to sexy cutout dresses.
But she admitted that she'll most likely "go into hiding" when the new season hits the streaming service.
"Honestly, this show stresses me out," she told E! News in February. "I want to enjoy it, I want to love it, and I want to be excited about it, but I have so much anxiety."
Her sentiments are understandable considering Oppenheim Group CEO Jason Oppenheim teased that there's going to be plenty of drama.
"I think everyone thought that everyone was going to get along...but that is not the case," Jason revealed to E! last November. "Arguably that's good for the show, but I don't know if that's good for me and the work dynamic. Definitely, there have been some issues between agents this season."
Only time will tell how everything plays out when Selling Sunset hits Netflix.