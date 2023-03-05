Chrishell Stause Reveals the Beauty Hack That Keeps Her Looking Young

Watch : Chrishell Stause on Health Scare, Selling Sunset & New Lifetime Movie

Chrishell Stause's beauty tips will not give you buyer's remorse.

The Selling Sunset star, who is known for her glitzy and glamorous looks, revealed how she keeps her makeup flawless on and off the small screen.

"When you get older, you want to put on more makeup because you want to look better and things are changing, but the trick is to actually go less with concealer," the 41-year-old exclusively told E! News at the Laneige + Innisfree's K-Beauty event in Los Angeles' The Row DTLA. "I was watching these beauty trend videos, and I was like, 'Why is it not working for me?'"

Well, because not every trend works for everyone.

"They're fun and I love to follow along, but I have to learn trial by error," she said. "Right now, there's a foundation challenge going on that's not for me. Less is more."