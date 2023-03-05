Kandi Burruss Explains How the Drama on SWV & Xscape Differs From Real Housewives

Watch : Kandi Burruss Says SWV & XSCAPE Drama Is "Totally Different" From Housewives

Get ready for an epic case of nostalgia.

'90s girl groups SWV—Cheryl "Coko" Gamble, Tamara "Taj" George and Leanne "Lelee" Lyons—and Xscape—Kandi Burruss, Tameka "Tiny" Harris, LaTocha Scott-Bivens and Tamika Scott—are reuniting for a once-in-a-lifetime performance on Bravo's new six-part limited series SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B. But their music revival doesn't come without tons of behind-the-scenes drama, as Kandi teased exclusively to E! News.

"You'll see all the ins and outs of what it takes to put on a performance like that together, but then also how you have two strong groups basically bumping heads," The Real Housewives of Atlanta star revealed. "We're bumping heads trying to figure it out and then, throughout that, we're also dealing with our own personal issues as a group—whether it's family issues, whether it's business issues where we may not be on the same page."

Despite disagreeing at times during the creative process, the reality star assured fans, "At the end of the day, you gotta see how we all are able to still try to be professional and give the fans what they want, even though everything behind the scenes is falling apart."