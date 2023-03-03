Here Are the Biggest Changes Daisy Jones & the Six Made to the Book

Please welcome to the streaming stage: Daisy Jones & the Six.
Four years after readers fell in love with the fictional (and slightly dysfunctional) rock band at the center of Taylor Jenkins Reid's bestselling novel, Amazon Prime Video's highly anticipated adaptation premiered on March 3. The first three episodes introduce viewers to lead singers Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin) and Daisy Jones (Riley Keough), Billy's wife Camila (Camila Morrone) and the rest of the group as they begin their journey to record one of the world's most iconic albums. Like in the book, there's sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll and fans finally got to hear some of The Six's music brought to life. But that doesn't mean the show—which is executive produced by Reese Witherspoon—didn't make any changes to the source material that documents the band's epic rise and mysterious fall in the '70s.
Noticeable changes made in the first batch of episodes? Some OG members are M.I.A., Billy and Camila's first meeting is completely different and Daisy's career trajectory prior to crossing pathes with The Six is switched up.
Here are the biggest changes Daisy Jones & the Six made in its journey from page to screen...
Daisy Jones & the Six is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.