Here Are the Biggest Changes Daisy Jones & the Six Made to the Book

Amazon Prime Video's adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid's 2019 novel Daisy Jones & the Six is finally here. See the differences between the book and the show's first three episodes.

By Tierney Bricker Mar 03, 2023 8:48 PMTags
TVBooksRiley KeoughCelebritiesEntertainment
Watch: Daisy Jones and The Six Cast on Creating Bonds Off-Screen

Please welcome to the streaming stage: Daisy Jones & the Six.

Four years after readers fell in love with the fictional (and slightly dysfunctional) rock band at the center of Taylor Jenkins Reid's bestselling novel, Amazon Prime Video's highly anticipated adaptation premiered on March 3. The first three episodes introduce viewers to lead singers Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin) and Daisy Jones (Riley Keough), Billy's wife Camila (Camila Morrone) and the rest of the group as they begin their journey to record one of the world's most iconic albums. Like in the book, there's sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll and fans finally got to hear some of The Six's music brought to life. But that doesn't mean the show—which is executive produced by Reese Witherspoon—didn't make any changes to the source material that documents the band's epic rise and mysterious fall in the '70s.

Noticeable changes made in the first batch of episodes? Some OG members are M.I.A., Billy and Camila's first meeting is completely different and Daisy's career trajectory prior to crossing pathes with The Six is switched up. 

photos
Daisy Jones & the Six: First Look Images

Here are the biggest changes Daisy Jones & the Six made in its journey from page to screen...

 

Lacey Terrell/Prime Video
When Daisy Met Billy

Like in Taylor Jenkins Reid's 2019, novel, Daisy Jones (Riley Keough) and Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin) meet for the first time in a recording studio when she is brought in to duet with him in the Daisy Jones & the Six TV series. However, the circumstances are slightly different in Amazon Prime Video's adaptation. Firstly, The Six has already recorded their sophomore album in the book, having never been dropped from their label like in the show. 

But the biggest change is also a subtle one: Daisy doesn't rewrite the lyrics of the love song, just alters the way she sings them, making "questions as opposed to statements," per Billy on the page. Their initial—and climactic—introduction is just as tense and thrilling in both versions and is a defining moment for the band, not to mention a sober Billy.

"Billy was writing songs trying to tell himself he had got it all under control," keyboardist Karen says in the book. "And in about two minutes of singing, Daisy pulled the tablecloth from under his dishes."

After their recording session, a concerned Billy calls his wife Camila (Camila Morrone) to tell her it was a "horrible" experience, despite everyone in the studio acknowledging they witnessed something special. In the book, the singer also complains to Camila, who tells him, "It's not real life, Billy. It's a song. Don't get bent out of shape."

However, "I couldn't get over it," Billy explains. "I did not like that Daisy turned those lines into questions and I didn't like that she had felt the right to do it."

Pamela Littky/Prime Video
Look at "Honeycomb" Now

Fans of the book will find some of the lyrics of the infamous song that brings Daisy and The Six together nowhere to be found including, "Will the life we want wait for us?/Will we live to see the lights coming off the bay?/Will you hold me, will you hold me until that day?"

For the adaptation, the showrunners turned to Blake Mills and Marcus Mumford to bring the track to life, which included changing the lines: "We unraveled a long time ago / We lost and we couldn't let it go / I wish it was easy, but it isn't so / So, baby / Oh, we could make a good thing bad."

Lacey Terrell/Prime Video
Daisy Jones' Early Career

Prior to recording "Honeycomb" with Billy at the end of episode three, the TV version of Daisy had never been in a recording studio before. However, in the novel, she had already recorded her debut album, First, and was also signed to the same record label as The Six (though she was almost sued for breach of contract when she initially refused to record any songs she hadn't written herself).

Speaking of that first collaboration between Billy and Daisy, the idea in both versions comes from music producer Teddy Price (Tom Wright), though he doesn't ask Daisy to re-write the song in the book. Instead, he tasks with Billy turning it into a duet before giving him a list of female singers to choose from, which included Daisy, whom he had never heard of, but his brother and lead guitarist Graham (Will Harrison) had seen perform.

Lacey Terrell/Prime Video
Billy and Camila's Meet-Cute

Billy and Camila's love story begins unexpectedly when the pair are both at a laundromat and she asks to borrow his basket. But in the book, Billy asks for Camila's number when he spots her working as a cocktail waitress in the hotel lobby bar after the band performs at a wedding. What remains the same is that it's love at first sight for Billy, who promises to write songs for Camila in both versions.

However, while in the show Camila initially joins the band when they decide to move to Los Angeles and serves as their photographer, she originally chooses to break up with Billy after he delivers the news that he is leaving Pittsburgh. But when The Six signs their record deal, Billy calls Camila and proposes to her, saying, "Come on out here, honey, let's get hitched."

Lacey Terrell/Prime Video
Billy's Big Decision

Like in the book, Billy goes to rehab on the same day his first daughter, Julia, is born. But in the TV series, his decision is made after Teddy goes to the hospital to visit Camila, who tells the producer to issue an ultimatum to her husband: "He can start to be a father this second or he's going to rehab. Now."

Billy goes on to meet his child for the first time when she is "63 days old," he recalls in Reid's book, though their first meeting happens outside of his treatment facility, with Billy expressing his commitment to the two ladies in his life. 

"I fell to my knees. I was just so grateful to Camila," Billy explains. "I told her then that I would spend the rest of our life together trying to be twice as good as I deserved. I submitted myself to her then. Forever and always. My daughter, too. I dedicated myself to both of them, to raising this girl with my whole heart."

While Billy returns to the band immediately, the front man initially chooses to quit the music industry altogether after becoming sober in the show. 

Lacey Terrell/Prime Video
Warren's Heritage

While Warren's original last name is Rhodes, it's changed to Rojas in the show, with the quirky drummer played by Sebastian Chacon. In an interview with the Insider, Chacon revealed he asked the showrunners to incorporate his Latin roots into the character.

"I did a lot of research trying to see if there was a white, American band that had a Latin anything. And they don't. There's like, one or two — Slayer in the '80s had a Cuban drummer, New York Dolls had a Colombian drummer," Chacon explained, referring to David Lombardo and Billy Murcia, respectively. "But it's not common, so I wanted that to be a part of it somehow and I didn't wanna necessarily erase this special thing."

Pamela Littky/Prime Video
Simone's Sexuality

Unlike the book, Daisy Jones' best friend and singer Simone Jackson (Nabiyah Be), who goes on to become a disco pioneer, is explicitly queer and has a love interest, Bernie (Ayesha Harris).

"I think it was a great addition because gay people created disco music," Be told The Insider. "It was part of the movement, it was part of why the music was so relevant. So making Simone a queer character and having her be the pioneer, the face, and one of the fundamental aspects of this genre coming to life, I thought was super important."

On the page, Simone also serves as a mentor to Daisy after they meet on the dance floor at the Troubadour. But when Daisy briefly moves in with her, Simone tells the then 15-year-old that her one condition is that Daisy must go to high school.

Lacey Terrell/Prime Video
Missing Members

While he doesn't offer to participate in the novel's present-day documentary-style interviews, bassist Pete Loving is one of the band's original members and remains in the group for a long time. However, he is scrapped entirely from the set list on the show. 

"When you adapt things for television, changes inevitably happen, but this one didn't stress us out too much," showrunner Scott Neustadter told Time. "The Pete character serves a function in the novel, but he doesn't have much to say, he's not the most dramatic. I hope everyone, especially the Pete stans, forgive us after they watch the show. So RIP Pete, but I do think there's a little bit of him embodied in some of our other characters."

Pete's role as the sixth member of The Six is given to Billy's girlfriend and eventual wife Camila. "It's an accurate assessment that she is really a part of them," Neustadter explained. "They are a family."

And the character's absence slightly alters the origin story for Eddie Redmayne (Josh Whitehouse), who is Pete's younger brother that joins the group after their original rhythmic guitarist Chuck is drafted into the military to fight in the Vietnam War. In the show, Chuck quits the band to go to college to become a dentist. 

Trending Stories

1

Taylor Frankie Paul Charged With Domestic Violence and Child Abuse

2

Every Bombshell From Alex Murdaugh's Murder Trial Testimony

3

Adam Levine Shares Rare Look Into Family Life With Behati Prinsloo

Daisy Jones & the Six is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Get the drama behind the scenes. Sign up for TV Scoop!

Trending Stories

1

Taylor Frankie Paul Charged With Domestic Violence and Child Abuse

2

Every Bombshell From Alex Murdaugh's Murder Trial Testimony

3

Adam Levine Shares Rare Look Into Family Life With Behati Prinsloo

4

QVC Hosts Carolyn Gracie, Dan Hughes Exit Network After 19-Plus Years

5

Kelsea Ballerini, Chase Stokes Roll Out the Welcome Mat on New Romance