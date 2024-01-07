Here Are the Biggest Changes Daisy Jones & the Six Made to the Book

Daisy Jones & the Six is taking center stage this award season.
After readers fell in love with the fictional (and slightly dysfunctional) rock band at the center of Taylor Jenkins Reid's bestselling novel, Amazon Prime Video's highly anticipated adaptation premiered in March, bringing the complicated love triangle between lead singers Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin) and Daisy Jones (Riley Keough) and Billy's wife Camila (Camila Morrone) to life.
The cast's performances were so moving, in fact, that they've been recognized by several award shows, including the Golden Globes. That's right, the show earned a nod for Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture category, while Riley was recognized in the Best Female Actor - Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture category and Sam was nominated for Best Male Actor - Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture.
And that's not all! The show was also recognized by the Emmy Awards, earning a total of six nominations.
As in the book, there was a lot of sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll and fans got to hear The Six's music brought to life, with many of Reid's original lyrics included. But that doesn't mean the show—which was executive-produced by Reese Witherspoon—didn't make any changes to the source material that documents the band's epic rise and mysterious fall in the '70s.
Noticeable changes made in the final batch of episodes? A major death in the book doesn't happen, a climactic conversation between Daisy and Camila is M.I.A., and Daisy's scary overdose gets a different treatment. But, in its boldest move, the show fully went there with Billy and Daisy, though the pair never even kissed in Reid's book. Oh, we're definitely looking at them now.
Here are the biggest changes Daisy Jones & the Six made in its journey from page to screen:
Daisy Jones & the Six is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.