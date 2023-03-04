The 28 Best Amazon Sales and Deals to Shop This Weekend: Clothes, Televisions, Beauty Products, and More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're looking for great deals this weekend, Amazon has so many sales you need to check out. You can shop some major discounts on fashion, beauty, travel, and home items. There's just one (super slight) problem: there are a ton of products to choose from.
Don't miss this biker shorts three-pack at this $29 price. Save 32% on an Amazon Fire smart TV. Get these $76 heels with 6,400+ 5-star reviews for just $23. Buy a deep tissue massage gun while it's available for 69% off. Treat yourself to relaxation with a 60% deal on the Renpho Eye Massager. Score 16 makeup brushes for just $8.
Those are just some of the deals. If you need help narrowing down your options, here is your round up with more must-shop Amazon deals.
Amazon Fashion and Accessory Deals
Dream Pairs Women’s Hi-chunk High Heel Pump Sandals
These nude heels go with everything. The chunky heels make them comfortable to walk around all day. They're available in 5 colors and they have 6,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Lviefent Womens Lightweight Full Zip Running Track Jacket
Ditch expensive name brand activewear for this affordable best-selling track jacket. It comes in eight colors and has 2,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Neleus Women’s Workout Compression Yoga Shorts With Pocket
You can never have too many pairs of biker shorts, especially at this price. These trios come in many color combinations and they have 4,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
An Amazon shopper said, "The comfort level is amazing. They aren't at all see through the pockets are great. They don't roll down which is amazing!"
Chrleisure Leggings With Pockets for Women, High Waisted Tummy Control
If you're looking for comfortable, high-quality leggings, you'll love this set of four. There are a ton of color combinations to choose from and these leggings have 7,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper said, "Better than name brand. I'm so happy I got these. I'm plus sized (22/24) and 5'8". These do a great job of holding in my jiggly parts and make my butt look good :) I bought some Adidas and Under Armor leggins at Kohls on clearance while I was waiting for these and I don't even wear them because these leggings fit so much better! The material is high quality and I LOVE that there are fairly deep pockets on BOTH sides."
Dokotoo Women's Loose Sleeveless Jumpsuits
Feel comfortable and look chic in this flowy, on-trend jumpsuit, which comes in sizes ranging from XS to 4X. There are 30 colors to choose from.
This look has 3,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "This is Made well and adorable. This is too cute for words. So comfortable, and loose fitting but yet flattering at the same time. I've only worn it a couple of times and got tons of compliments on it! Spring and summer is around the corner and it's the perfect go to. Highly recommend and the fit they recommend is perfect."
Etronik Sports Travel Duffel Bag with USB Charging Port
This is the ideal overnight bag, with plenty of space and pockets for organized storage. It even has a USB charging port, which makes it ideal for travel. It comes in nine colors.
Ekouaer Pajamas for Women
Feel luxurious every night when you sleep in one of these silky pajama sets. They come in so many colors and Amazon shoppers left 19,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kitsch Satin Hair Scrunchies
These scrunchies are super gentle on your hair and they don't leave creases when you take them out. These are a must-have if you want to maintain your healthy, lustrous locks. These come in a bunch of colors and have 16,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Double Couple Sports Bra- Set of 3
This sports bra trio has 3,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper raving, "I've been in fitness for 20 years and these are the best fitting sports bras. I always find they are too tight around the rib cage or too low or a gym setting but these are perfect. They have enough stretch and cover just enough. I run a lot and feel they really hold down the girls. 10/10"
NY Threads Women Fleece Shawl Collar Bathrobe - Plush Long Robe
A robe this plush is an absolute must-have. This comes in 17 colors. If you have this robe, you'll wear it all the time. It has 27,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Badu Gold Bead Bracelets
Gold bracelets are an essential for jewelry lovers. Wear these together, wear them individually, or mix and match them with pieces you already have. This set is also available in silver and rose gold.
Amazon shoppers left 4,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Amazon Beauty Deals
Bestope Pro Makeup Brush Set- 16 Pcs
If you don't even remember when you bought your makeup brushes, it may be time to refresh with a new set. This bundle has everything you need for each step of your getting-ready routine. The set has 16 brushes and there are many color options.
Amazon shoppers left 14,000+ 5-star reviews for this product, with one writing, "
Corated Heatless Hair Curler
Heatless curlers are all over TikTok. Amazon has these easy-to-use sets in a ton of colors. They have 4,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Belula 100% Boar Bristle Hair Brush Set (Medium)
Revive your hair's shine and texture with this soft boar bristle hairbrush with 6,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews. This set comes with a wooden comb and a headband.
A shopper raved, "WOW! I'm Obsessed. For the past few years I have used a Wet brush and my current was in need of replacing. Instead of purchasing another Wet brush I did a little searching to see what else was out there. This brush caught my eye so I gave it a try. At first I thought the bristles were too soft to untangle my hair but NO it works like magic. I have a high pain tolerance but using this brush I didn't feel my hair rip out at all. It's very gentle and soothing. I have so much fun brushing my hair with this brush. My hair feels so soft after ! I'm excited to see the difference it makes long term."
Heeta Hair Shampoo Brush- Scalp Care Hair Brush with Soft Silicone Scalp Massager
If you have a lot of product build-up, I recommend using this scalp care brush in the shower when you shampoo to gently work in the product. It is great to stimulate circulation, which is said to help hair growth too.
This scalp care brush has 101,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It comes in 9 colors.
Bestope Pro 5 in 1 Curling Wand Set with 3 Barrel Hair Crimper
If you love to switch up your look, but you don't have a ton of storage space for multiple hairstyling tools, you need this convertible set. You can create so many different looks with this 5-in-1 product, which has 1,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Amazon Home Deals
Amazon Fire TV 43-Inch UHD Smart TV
Get this TV while it's 32% off. The picture is crystal clear and the sound quality is next level. Watch your favorite shows and stream Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more. This Amazon Fire TV has 23,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Hilife Steamer for Clothes
Skip the dry cleaners and the irons by steaming the wrinkles out of your clothes. A wrinkle-free ensemble is the best way to present yourself to the world. This steamer has 61,200+ five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers who love using it.
Texartist Queen Mattress Pad Cover Cooling Mattress Topper
If you can't go to sleep when it's too hot, you need this cooling mattress topper for your bed. It comes in eight sizes and it has 17,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Carote Pots and Pans Set Nonstick
These non-stick pans are made from eco-friendly materials. These are incredibly easy to clean and they heat up quickly on all stovetops, including induction. This set has ten pieces and it also comes in black. The bundle has 5,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Thereye Countertop Nugget Ice Maker
If you adore pebbled ice, splure for this countertop ice maker while it's on sale. It has 1,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Suatien Mulberry Silk Pillowcase for Hair and Skin
These luxurious pillowcases are gentle on your skin and hair. This material reduces friction on hair and this material doesn't absorb any moisture, which is great for your hair and skin. They come in several colors and sizes. This product has 5,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Travel Inspira Luggage Scale
If you tend to overpack for trips, you may need a luggage scale. This portable device has a 110-pound weight capacity and it comes in many colors. This scale has 9,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations, Works with Alexa, Good for Pet Hair, Carpets, Hard Floors
Give yourself a break from cleaning and just get a robotic vacuum. This will make your life so much easier. It has 11,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper shared, "I don't know why I didn't buy one of these a long time ago, Vacuums great and saves me a lot of time ! I would recommend this to anyone!"
Amazon Wellness Deals
Renpho Eye Massager with Heat, Bluetooth Music Heated Massager for Migraines, Relax and Reduce Eye Strain Dark Circles Eye Bags Dry Eye Improve Sleep
I love this eye mask. It has heat, it vibrates, it massages, and it's Bluetooth-compatible. I pair it with my phone and listen to my favorite podcast. It has 11,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it's available in two colors.
Elefor Massage Gun Deep Tissue,Percussion Back Massager Gun for Athletes
Give yourself a break and ease tension with this portable, yet powerful massage gun. It has 6,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper writing, "Best purchase ever. Can't say enough about this product. Use it almost daily. Even with that amount of use I probably charge it every other week and just because I know it should be needing charging not because I have run out of charge. It is small enough to fit into a large overnight bag so I never leave home without it."
Amazon Drink Deals
Poppi Sparkling Prebiotic Soda
If you love carbonated beverages, but you want to cut back, it can be tough. Opt for Poppi drinks, which are made with apple cider vinegar. They only have five grams of sugar and they're always trending on TikTok. And, yes, if this sounds familiar, you've probably seen them on Shark Tank.
Poppi Sparkling Prebiotic Sodas are an Amazon number one bestseller and right now they're on sale for 20% off. They have 15,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews from shoppers who keep buying them over and over again. There are many refreshing flavors to choose from. The Root Beer, Doc Pop, and Classic Cola flavors are sold in a variety pack. The additional flavors include Raspberry Rose, Lime Ginger, Orange, Strawberry Lemon, Watermelon, and Cherry Limeade.
While you're shopping at Amazon, check out the 47 most popular products bought by E! shoppers in February.