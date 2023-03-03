Shop These 26 Home, Beauty & Fashion Faves From Women of Color-Founded Brands

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
March is Women's History Month in the United States. It's a month-long celebration of the highs and lows of the history of women in the country, a time to honor the triumphs and successes, without shying away from how hard the fight has been for them. Especially women of color.
That's why I wanted to take this time to highlight some of the most fabulous shoes, slippers, outfits, hair care, skin care, jewelry, and more from brands founded by women of color. After all, sharing the stories (and products) from WOC creators, founders, and creative officers is one of the most fun ways you can celebrate and support them.
Plus, badass, powerful, multitalented women of color are behind some of the most exciting labels today. It's only right that everyone knows to shop them!
Whether your closet and shelves are kind of overflowing already, or you've gotten spring cleaning out of the way and are looking for a place to start rebuilding your collection from scratch, here 26 items from brands owned by women of color to support during Women's History Month.
Scroll on, add to cart, and enjoy!
Eleven by Venus Williams Backspin Midi Tank
Founded by tennis superstar Venus Williams, this line of fashion-forward athleisure is designed to keep you moving on and off the court in style.
Eleven by Venus Williams Backspin 7/8 Legging
Complete your grand slam-worthy look with the coordinating Backspin legging.
Onyi Home Essentials Luxury Candle
This luxurious candle from Onyi invites you to "enter the ravishing world of a hidden speakeasy," to "indulge in the bold aromas" of bergamot, rose, cedar wood, amber, and citrus.
Onyi Home Essentials Reed Diffuser
If you're not as much of a candle person, there's the Reed Diffuser in Onyi Home Essentials' signature "cleansing and revitalizing" fragrance (think aloe vera, white tea, and similar spa scents).
Kiki Kreme Classic 8 oz.
Offering "a whipped fusion of natural butters and nourishing oils with protective Vitamin E," Kiki Kreme is designed to treat expectant mothers' skincare needs "from belly to baby and beyond."
Kiki Kreme Dry Brush
The dry brush, seen here with a cheeky slogan, offers a modern way to channel a skincare practice once employed by Ancient Egyptians, Romans, and more.
Chufy Marcia Playsuit
Renowned travel writer Sofía Sanchez de Betak, better known as "Chufy," founded her namesake line in 2017. Each versatile, feminine piece can be worn on a tropical holiday and just to the farmer's market alike.
Chufy Ma Short Dress
This '80s-inspired dress includes pleats, puff sleeves, and a detachable contrast belt. It's cut from a silk cotton-voile blend for comfort that's also designed to last.
Camille Jewelry Phoenix Small Beak Necklace
Longtime jewelry designer Camille Codorniu also launched her eponymous brand in 2017. Her collections are a balance of simplicity, ethereality, and femininity, like this layerable piece inspired by the bird of myth.
Camille Jewelry Stack Ring
At once sparkly and subtle, this stacked ring instantly elevates everyday styles.
Shaeri Multi-Use Care Oil With Prickly Pear
Meryem Benomar founded Shaeri in 2018 to "address a gap in the haircare market for natural yet sophisticated products." The line incorporates over 95% naturally-occurring ingredients, with its signature being prickly pear oil.
Shaeri Leave-In Hair Cream With Prickly Pear Oil And Argan Oil
Multiculturalism, inclusion, and honoring the Mediterranean is what Shaeri's all about. Each product (such as this conditioning cream) is formulated to address the unique needs of complex hair.
SantM Furlane Slippers
Min Santandrea, tired of "compromising comfort for fashion," was inspired on a holiday in Rome: Why not create a line of shoes that allows for both? Enter SantM, a high-end line of footwear for women "designed with care and consideration from the inside out."
SantM Chiaia Heels
It's true: There does, in fact, exist a pair of office-ready heels that can keep up with you during long city commutes.
Glim and Glow Abundance Scented Soy Candle
Hand-poured from eco-friendly materials, this luxe candle from Glim and Glow encourages you to manifest abundance.
Glim and Glow Room + Linen Spray
When your space or your fabrics (or both!) are in need of a quick refresh, these eco-conscious spritzes infuse both with an uplifting fragrance.
Ginger & Honey Bubbles + Honey Sugar Scrub
Crafted with organic honey and raw cane sugar, this scrub cleanses, exfoliates, and softens at once.
Ginger & Honey Melted Honey Silk Lotion
Not too heavy and not too light, this lotion includes coconut oil, honey, and aloe vera.
Nada Sole Arty Crop Top
Nada Sole was founded by friends Danielle and Nas, who were constantly in search of athleisure and activewear that was at once high-end, eco-conscious, comfortable, durable, and cute. Unable to find it, they invented their own, complete with an exclusive fabric "developed from partially recycled materials."
Nada Sole Nas High-Waist Scrunch Legging
This complete set proves that you can be sporty, sexy, and prepared for whatever your day throws at you .
Brunna Co. Rosemary Dotted Cotton Dress
Brunna Co.'s versatile clothing and accessories are "artisanal, sustainable, and seasonless." On top of that, pieces are often handcrafted, which helps supports working women and mothers in Bali and its surrounding islands.
Hati Heart Wood-Beaded Tote Bag
Whimsical yet built to last, this heart-shaped tote adds texture to your handbag collection.
Sun & Selene Europa Moonstone Necklace
Named for one of the most famous (and iciest!) moons of the planet Jupiter, the Moonstone necklace represents "new beginnings with a strong feminine energy." According to Sun & Selene, the stone itself is said to contribute to balancing emotions and growing intuition.
Sun & Selene Equator Cuff Earring
Sun & Selene's versatile cuff earring comes from "a collection inspired by the easy beauty of the tropics." Hence the name Equator.
Nunchi Teeny Infinite Hoops
"Practical, timeless," and of course, handcrafted in recycled 14K gold, these hoop earrings bring understated glam to everyday ensembles.
Nunchi Cindy Herringbone Anklet
Nunchi describes the Cindy anklet as "sleek, lightweight, and a showstopper." Handcrafted in New York and inscribed with a touch of texture, it brings beachy glam to ankle-showing outfits.
