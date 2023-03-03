The Super Mario Bros. Movie Director Defends Controversial Chris Pratt Casting

After Super Mario Bros. fans criticized Chris Pratt’s casting as Mario, the movie’s director insisted the actor’s accent will be spot on: “He’s perfect for it.”

Chris Pratt as Mario? That casting left many Nintendo fans piping hot.

And while many criticized the actor for not using the character's Italian-inspired accent in The Super Mario Bros. Movie (as heard in trailers), co-director Aaron Horvath knows they picked a winner.

"For us, it made total sense," Horvath—also behind Teen Titans GO!—recently told Total Film. "He's really good at playing a blue-collar hero with a ton of heart. For the way that Mario is characterized in our film, he's perfect for it."

The animated film—also starring Charlie Day, Seth Rogen, Anya Taylor-Joy and Jack Black—will show a new side of the beloved character and his brother Luigi.

"It's a bit of an origin tale," Horvath explained, noting it begins with the duo as blue-collar plumbers in Brooklyn. "It's the story of Mario becoming Super Mario…When you play the game, if you don't give up, Mario will succeed. So we transferred that player experience from the game to a characteristic that Mario would have."

photos
Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger: Romance Rewind

And if Horvath hasn't sold you on the accent, allow Pratt to try.

"I worked really closely with the directors and trying out a few things and landed on something that I'm really proud of and can't wait for people to see and hear," the Guardians of the Galaxy star told Variety in June. "It's an animated voiceover narrative. It's not a live-action movie. I'm not gonna be wearing a plumber suit running all over. I'm providing a voice for an animated character, and it is updated and unlike anything you've heard in the Mario world before."

Until then, keep reading for an inside look at who is who in the cast...

Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic/Nintendo
Chris Pratt as Mario
Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage/Nintendo
Charlie Day as Luigi
Rich Fury/Getty Images/Nintendo
Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach
Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for The Art of Elysium/Nintendo
Jack Black as Bowser
Rich Fury/Getty Images for IMDb/Nintendo
Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong
Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb/Nintendo
Keegan-Michael Key as Toad
David Livingston/Getty Images/Nintendo
Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images/Nintendo
Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike
JC Olivera/WireImage/Nintendo
Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek

