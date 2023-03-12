Daisy Jones' Riley Keough Reveals Which of The Six She'd Call to Bail Her Out of Jail

Watch : Sam Claflin & Riley Keough Reveal Who Would Bail Them Out of Jail

Since Daisy Jones and The Six follows both the rise and the fall of the fictional '70s supergroup, at least one of the characters was bound to find themselves behind bars at some point in the show. In episode four of the Prime Video series, Riley Keough's titular lead must call upon her bandmate Karen, played by Suki Waterhouse, to get her out of jail.

And for Riley, life would imitate art, as she exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker, "I would call, of my cast members, Suki. 100 percent."

As for Billy Dunne? Sam Claflin offered two options for who he'd turn to in a jam, first giving the honor to Timothy Olyphant, who plays tour manager Rod Reyes. Of the Justified star, Sam joked, "I think he'd probably have the bail money."

But all kidding aside, the Hunger Games alum settled on Tom Wright, who plays record producer—and Billy's mentor—Teddy Price.