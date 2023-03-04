Get a 1-Hour Tan and Save 55% On St. Tropez Express Self-Tanning Mousse

If you need a little more convincing before you shop, check out these rave reviews from happy QVC shoppers.

St. Tropez Self-Tan Express Bronzing Mousse Duo Reviews

A loyal fan of the tanner said, "I have used this tanning product for several years. It is by far the best self tanner I have found. Follow directions, especially treating skin prior to use. While all other products are increasing in price this is a great buy from QVC. I have zero complaints with this product. Thank you QVC for such a great price going into spring and summer season."

Another longtime user of the product shared, "Would never use another self tanner. Trust me, I've tried them all. St Tropez is the best on the market and QVC price is amazing!"

A QVC shopper reviewered, "I have used every self tanner made and some are good but I finally decided to try St Tropez and I'm very impressed! ZERO odor...perfect color...works exactly as described. Very natural looking and easy to apply."

"I will forever use this product!!! I've been a St Tropez fan for a few years but the mousse is perfection! I never get any streaks and the color is never orange. I'm a fair to light skin tone and it just works. I have sensitive skin and I can use this on my face. Please don't ever stop making. I wish they'd send extra mitts because my only complaint is that they do shed after a few uses. I've bought additional mitts on Amazon," a customer raved.

A shopper gushed, "San Tropez mousse is easy to use, no stained hands, no streaking, & I turn a lovely bronze color. It doesn't get on my clothes & looks natural. I can put it on as many times a week as I want. Usually, I do 1-2 times per week. People always think I've been to the beach after using it & no smell. It just fades- not obvious at all. I always buy from Q bc they offer such deals like this one. I've been using this for 15-20 yrs. Grateful for Q offering this amazing product & price @ including mitts! Most stores charge extra for those! Love it!"

Another shared, "Watching the product on QVC, I had high hopes. This is a amazing product. Easy to apply, you actually look tan, and it's great. Thank you for a product worth while!"

"I have Irish white skin. I do tan well, but don't feel like laying at the pool all day. I used the product yesterday, showered after 2 hours. This morning I have great color.

It is not orange, not smelly, not streaky. I think the key is to use the hand towel they enclosed. This is by far the best tanner I have used," a fan of the tanner explained.

"I never write reviews, but this product lives up to all the on air positive discussion. A friend and I needed our legs to look better for a Derby event. I used expedited shipping, it arrived in time and worked well. My confidence in my cabi dress was increased due to my lovely tanned legs," a customer reviewed.

