E! Announces 3 More Original Rom-Coms: Watch a First Look at the Films

Watch : 3 New E! Rom-Com Movies Coming This Summer

Get ready to live, laugh—and love—some more.

On March 3, E! announced three additional upcoming original romantic comedies—Arranged Love, Ms. Match and Platonic—set to premiere this summer.

Arranged Love tells the story of Meera, a young woman who flees an arranged marriage in India, leaving her family behind for America. Years later, in an attempt to collect her family inheritance, Meera comes up with a plan to tell her family she is, in fact, married to the handsome Rama she met only moments ago. As she returns home with him to sign the paperwork, comedy, complications and genuine chemistry ensue.

The movie stars Sharmita Bhattacharya, Andres Joseph, Suchitra Pillai, Satyajit Sharma, Anna Eilinsfeld and Gaurav Pandey.

In Ms. Match, unlucky-in-love Athena is single and working for a dating company that teaches people how to improve their relationship skills. After going on dates every night under the alias Amy, she becomes so comfortable being her alter-ego that she no longer knows how to date as Athena. And when an ex-boyfriend suddenly returns, things only get more complicated and Athena must figure out what she really wants—and who she really is.