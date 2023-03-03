HSN's Shannon Smith and Shannon Fox Exit Network

The HSN community is saying goodbye to Shannon Smith and Shannon Fox.
The hosts recently announced their departures from the shopping network after 27 and nine years, respectively.
Smith, who joined HSN in 1996, revealed her news in a heartfelt message to fans.
"Dearest Friends," she wrote on Facebook March 1. "It is with thanks and gratitude that I am sharing the next chapter in my life. It has been my privilege to be a part of your lives for nearly 30 years, and you are truly family to me. So I'm counting on all of you to continue to share my adventures as I move on from HSN."
Over these nearly three decades, Smith has appeared in segments about food—starring in the Shannon's In the Kitchen! series—beauty, home organization, holiday gifting and more.
"I would love to encourage you to discover our new opportunities together," she continued. "Let's continue to share our friendship, and I'm hoping that you can help me build this community of kindness wherever that road takes us."
As for Fox, her parting comes after she'd joined the team in 2014.
"Let's find out what's behind Door #2…" she wrote on Facebook March 1 alongside a photo of herself opening a door. "Today, I close the door on my 9 year adventure as a host at HSN."
During her run at HSN, Fox appeared in episodes about fashion, beauty, crafts and more, starring in series like Fresh Start Mondays with Shannon Fox.
"Thank you for welcoming me into your hearts and homes," she continued. "It has been my pleasure to connect with you over the air and through social media. As I continue to evolve and find new ways to have fun and explore life, I will always remember my time at HSN shopping with each of you."
Smith and Fox aren't the only home shopping TV hosts to recently bid farewell. Carolyn Gracie and Dan Hughes from QVC—which shares a parent company with HSN—announced their departures from the network after 19 and 33 years, respectively.
While Smith, Fox, Gracie and Hughes did not share the reason for their exits, the slew of departures comes days after the parent company, Qurate Retail Group, announced in a statement that it had cut approximately 400 jobs as part of its realignment of how it manages the organization and its focus on certain business priorities.
"After careful consideration, we have made the very difficult decision to eliminate a number of roles within our Qurate Retail Group team, impacting our QVC US and HSN teams, and our corporate shared services teams in the U.S.," the Feb. 28 statement read. "Today will be the last day worked for most of these team members, although a small number will transition over time."
E! News has reached out to HSN and QVC for comment regarding Smith, Fox, Gracie and Hughes' exits but has not heard back.