HSN's Shannon Smith and Shannon Fox Exit Network

The HSN community is saying goodbye to Shannon Smith and Shannon Fox.

The hosts recently announced their departures from the shopping network after 27 and nine years, respectively.

Smith, who joined HSN in 1996, revealed her news in a heartfelt message to fans.

"Dearest Friends," she wrote on Facebook March 1. "It is with thanks and gratitude that I am sharing the next chapter in my life. It has been my privilege to be a part of your lives for nearly 30 years, and you are truly family to me. So I'm counting on all of you to continue to share my adventures as I move on from HSN."

Over these nearly three decades, Smith has appeared in segments about food—starring in the Shannon's In the Kitchen! series—beauty, home organization, holiday gifting and more.

"I would love to encourage you to discover our new opportunities together," she continued. "Let's continue to share our friendship, and I'm hoping that you can help me build this community of kindness wherever that road takes us."