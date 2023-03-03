Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get This $330 Shoulder Bag for Just $75

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you don't want a giant tote bag, but a mini handbag just isn't going to cut it, you need to check out the Kate Spade Sadie Small Shoulder Bag. It's just as fashionable as it is functional. If you're looking for a bag that has smart storage and style, there's a 24-hour flash sale on this top-selling style. Usually, you can get this one for $400, but it's $89. A cute, useful bag that's actually affordable? Yep, that's an immediate "add to cart" situation.
The Kate Spade Sadie Small Shoulder Bag has enough room for your essentials— your wallet, keys, phone, snacks, and more. The bag is made from a beautiful pebbled leather, which looks great all the time, especially since it's so easy to clean. You can carry it by the handles, wear it as a shoulder bag, or rock it as a crossbody with the long strap. That makes it a three-in-one bag and a total must-have.
If this sounds like the bag you've been searching for, hurry up and get your shop on. This deal won't be here tomorrow.
Kate Spade 77% Off Deal
Kate Spade Sadie Small Shoulder Bag
This compact, yet spacious, shoulder bag comes in eight colors. Carry this as a tote bag, wear it as a shoulder bag, or rock it as a crossbody.
Kate Spade Sadie Small Shoulder Bag Reviews
A shopper said, "Perfect size. I love small bags this one is perfect just how it is."
Another gushed, "I want every color! I wanted a small summer purse with style to replace my habit of carrying only a (Kate Spade) wristlet. The Sadie was a perfect compromise - yellow saffiano leather, solid zipper, comfortably right under my arm as a little shoulder bag, room for a good few things. I just love it."
Someone shared, "Bought this for my daughter and she loved it! Small enough to carry everywhere but roomy enough to hold the essentials!"
A Kate Spade customer raved, "Cute and Roomy! This little bag can hold more than you think. It's cute and stylish and makes me feel so chic. Get it!!"
A reviewer said, "Love This Purse! I bought this because of the color and style, and I love both! And it holds a lot more than just my keys and phone. Love it!"
