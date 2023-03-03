Rickey Smiley Shares Suspected Cause of 32-Year-Old Son Brandon's Death

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

Rickey Smiley is reflecting on his son Brandon Smiley's sudden passing.



A little more than a month after sharing that his son died at the age of 32, the radio personality is opening up about Brandon's possible cause of death, noting that substance use could have been a factor.

"He was struggling with that," Rickey, who shared Brandon with ex Brenda Morris said during the March 2 episode of Today. "His mother and I made several attempts to try and send him to get the help he needed, send him to rehab. And we thought that he was doing better."

And though he noted that Brandon "used and it killed him," the 54-year-old also explained that his theory hasn't been confirmed yet, as the family awaits pending reports.

"We haven't got a toxicology report yet," he continued. "But this is just what we are speculating, according to his girlfriend who found him unresponsive."