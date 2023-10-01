21 Products to Keep You Sane If You're Stuck at the Airport

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Traveling to your dream destination for a relaxing vacation is fun; being stuck at the airport for hours on end is not. If you're looking to avoid the mental and emotional baggage that ensues from unexpected airport troubles, from delayed flights to last-minute gate changes, we've got you covered.
From top-rated migraine sticks for fast relief to aloe-infused body wipes for freshening up on the go, we've rounded up the best finds from Amazon to help keep you sane at the airport, no matter what obstacle flies your way. Plane and simple, these travel essentials will have you prepared to face the chaos that is "the airport" so you can have a stress-free travel experience from start to finish.
So don't just wing it, and check out these must-have travel picks before jetting off.
Miady 10000mAh Dual USB Portable Charger (2-Pack)
These portable chargers will help ensure your phone stays alive and well, even if you're stuck in the airport for hours on end. Each battery pack comes with 2 USB output ports that detect all the connected devices and efficiently distribute the current output. They're sleek, compact, ultra-portable and fast-charging— in other words, they check all the boxes.
Tile Slim Thin Bluetooth Tracker
Keep track of your checked bag and protect your peace of mind with this slim Tile bluetooth tracker. The thin, water-resistant gadget is compact enough to be slid into any nook or cranny of your bag, and you can track its location through an app on your smartphone, so in the unfortunate case your bag goes missing, you'll be able to find out exactly where it is: crisis averted. You can also get the Tile starter pack, which comes with an essential selection of trackers to keep track of your wallet, keys, bags and more.
BCOZZY Neck Pillow for Travel
This travel neck pillow provides double support to the head, neck and chin to help relax and prevent neck and shoulder pain while sleeping upright in the plane or airport. You can adjust the ergonomic pillow to your desired position for maximum comfort, and it provides the perfect balance of softness and firmness for ultimate support.
Zoppen Multi-purpose Rfid Blocking Passport Holder Travel Wallet
This travel wallet will help you keep all your important documents in one secure place, including your passport, vaccine card, boarding pass, credit cards, ID and even your phone. This chic and multi-functional wallet comes in 36 different colors, and it also includes an RFID blocking shield inside to help protect your privacy, according to the brand.
Vapur Solid Flexible Water Bottle with Carabiner
This flexible water bottle and carabiner will help you stay hydrated while traveling without taking up valuable space in your carry-on bag. THe bottle features a flip cap that has a tough seal but is easy to open, allowing you to remain active and walk around without worrying about spills or leaks. The wide opening also allows for easy filling and cleaning.
MoKo Double Eyeglass and Contact Lens Case
As a glasses and contact lens wearer, I have to check off two extra items on my packing list each time I travel, and it can be a hassle to keep track of both consistently. I wish I had learned about this double eyeglass and contact lens case sooner, and I love how practical, lightweight and chic it is. The 2-in-1 case is super compact and portable, which saves me precious luggage space, and I can wear my contacts to the airport and then switch them out for my glasses before boarding.
Flint Retractable Lint Roller (30-Sheets)
The airplane doesn't have to be the only one going down the runway. I love airport fashion, and I always take time to meticulously plan out my airport OOTD that blends style with comfort. If you're like me and want to look and feel your best amid the hustle and bustle of the airport, this retractable flint roller is a must-have. It's ultra-compact, and it easily twists open to reveal long-lasting adhesive sheets that pick up pet hair, dust, lint and more.
Basic Vigor Migrastil Migraine Stick®
From long TSA lines to hard-to-find gates and last-minute delayed flights, there are a lot of things at the airport that can potentially cause headaches and migraines. This top-rated headache relief stick has 17,400+ 5-star reviews on Amazon, and it includes relaxing ingredients like pure peppermint, spearmint and lavender oils. The stick easily glides on to your temples, forehead and back of your neck for fast, cooling relief and soothing aromatherapy.
Clorox On-the-Go Bleach-Free Travel Wipes (9-Count, 24-Pack)
The airport is a special place where people are coming from and traveling to all parts of the world— which also means there can be a lot of bacteria and germs in every nook and cranny. These bleach-free disinfecting wipes are perfect for travel— each pack contains 9 antibacterial wipes, making it the perfect size to throw in your carry-on or purse.
Shacke Initial Luggage Tag with Full Privacy Cover and Stainless Steel Loop
If you've ever experienced the anxiety of waiting at a baggage claim for your luggage, hoping that someone doesn't accidentally pick up your generic, standard suitcase, I'm here with a solution. This luggage tag features a bold, red initial of your choosing that clearly stands out in a sea of luggage. It also comes with a full privacy cover to protect your information and a durable, stainless steel loop.
Travoce Search Alert TSA Approved Travel Combination Luggage Cable Locks
Speaking of privacy and protection, these TSA-approved luggage cable locks will help ease your worries of someone digging through your luggage. The luggage lock is designed to fit all standard size zippers, backpacks and many other containers, and it also features a TSA lock's inspection indicator that lets you know if the TSA has gone through your stuff.
Guanjunx Suitcase Elastic Strap Belt
Keep track of your belongings and save your arms and shoulders from the pain of lugging around extra bags at the airport with this elastic strap belt. The stretchy, heavy-duty bungee allows you to easily secure a second bag, coat, suitcase or box to your carry-on or wheeled luggage without it twisting around or slipping.
Riemot Luggage Travel Cup Holder
Free your hands with this travel cup holder that features 3 pockets (1 back pocket, 2 front pockets) so you can organize your phone, passport, drinks and more. The foldable design allows for compact storage until you're ready to use it, in which case you simply use the velcro to secure the holder in place on your luggage handles.
EverSnug Travel Blanket and Pillow
If you're stuck in a cold airport while waiting for an even colder plane, this travel blanket is about to be your new best friend. It's lightweight yet cozy, and when folded in its compact carrying case, it doubles as a plush pillow. It also features a hand luggage sleeve at the back of the carrying case so you can easily attach it to your suitcase, or use the included carabiner to clip onto your backpack.
JisuLife Handheld Mini Fan
On the other hand, if you're stuck in an airport that is a few degrees to hot, this handheld mini fan has you covered. It has 29,300+ 5-star reviews on Amazon, and its multi-functional design features a fan, flashlight and backup power bank function. It's small enough to fit in your palm or pocket, and it delivers up to 21 hours of cooling time in one full charge, according to the brand.
Coleman Camp Soap Sheets (50-Count)
One of the rough situations you might encounter at an airport is running into an empty soap dispenser in the bathroom. Although designed for those going camping, these biodegradable soap sheets are perfect for anyone who is traveling. Simply remove one sheet with dry hands, add water and rub your hands together to create a soapy, sudsy lather.
Nurture Valley Ultra Thick Body Wipes for Adults w/ Aloe
On a similar note, if you're stuck in a stale airport for a long time, these body wipes are the next best thing to taking a steaming hot shower. With soothing natural ingredients like aloe vera and vitamin E, these unscented, hypoallergenic and sanitary wipes wil help you freshen up on the go.
SB Sox Compression Socks for Men & Women
Leg and foot swelling during air travel is common but not necessarily wanted. These compression socks help boost your blood circulation and relieve leg pain, swelling and fatigue, according to the brand. They also feature cushioned heel and toe support for optimal comfort, and they're available in multiple colors and sizes.
Soundcore Anker Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones
There's a lot of noise constantly going on at an airport, from flight boarding announcements to loud conversations and planes roaring down the tarmac. If you want to minimize the noise and retain some semblance of peaceful lounging, these active noise cancelling headphones are a great investment. They have over 34,000 5-star Amazon reviews, and according to the brand, they deliver up to 40 hours of non-stop playtime.
PINCNEL Women Anti-Theft Backpack
Keep your belongings safe and secure in style with this chic anti-theft travel backpack. It's made of soft PU leather and water-resistant nylon fabric to provide long-lasting durability, as well as adjustable shoulder straps for multiple carrying options. The backpack comes in 12 different colors, and it includes plenty of interior and exterior pockets for storing your phone, books, gadgets, wallet and other essentials.
Travelon Women's Anti-Theft Classic Messenger Bag
This anti-theft messenger bag is another great option for securely carrying your belongings around the airport and during your trip. It features a 5-point anti-theft security system, plenty of multi-organizational compartments and interior space, an adjustable shoulder strap and zippered mesh water bottle pockets on each side.
Looking to shop more wallet-friendly travel must-haves? Check out these 17 affordable travel essentials for your next trip from the Amazon Vacation Shop.
—Originally published March 5, 2023, at 5:00 a.m. PT