See Meghan Markle's Royally Chic Black Leather Look for Her Date Night With Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Asked to Vacate Frogmore

Meghan Markle is braving the weather in leather.

Heavy rain didn't stop the Duchess of Sussex from enjoying a date night with her husband, Prince Harry, on Feb. 28. Bundled up in a pair of Veronica Beard vegan leather pants and a heavy wool coat by Carolina Herrera, Meghan, 41, was all smiles as she stepped out hand-in-hand with the Spare author, 38, at the San Vicente Bungalows in Los Angeles.

The Suits alum completed her chic look with a pair of black stilettio heels, while Harry donned a dark tee, gray blazer, blue jeans and black sneakers for the outing at the private members club.

The sighting comes as a spokesperson for the couple—who share son Archie Harrison, 3, and daughter Lilibet "Lili" Diana, almost 21 months—confirmed to E! News that the "Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage," a property in the United Kingdom owned by the Crown Estate and gifted to Meghan and Harry by the late Queen Elizabeth II in 2018.

Meghan and Harry lived at the home from 2019 to 2020, when they stepped back from their duties as senior royals and relocated to the United States.