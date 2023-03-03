Get 3 Pairs of Baublebar Earrings for $12 and More Disney Jewelry Deals

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you revere Disneyland as your happiest place on earth, bring the magic from the theme park to your everyday life with some jewelry and accessories. Right now, there's a major sale at BaubleBar. And, yes, that includes its Disney Collection.
BaubleBar shoppers can use the promo code SPRING25 to save 25% on their favorite Disney styles. That's not all though. This discount also applies to the Disney items in the sale section, which means you'll get an extra discount. Depending on which products you want, you can get styles for as low as $10.
Get three pairs of Frozen earrings for just $13. Another exciting deal on the site right now is the 12 Months Of Disney Gift Set, which has $384 worth of earrings for just $100. Personalize this pavé bracelet with your name or initials. Ditch your hoops for these Mickey Mouse Threader Hoop Earrings. And, you can't forget about BaubleBar's best-selling Pisa Bracelet. You'll adore this Disney revamp.
There are so many sought-after Disney styles from BaubleBar. If you need some help narrowing down your shopping, here are some standout picks.
Disney Gift Sets on Sale
BaubleBar Disney Frozen Earring Set
Don't "Let It Go" when it comes to your love of Frozen. These stud earrings are a fun tribute to your favorite movie.
BaubleBar Mickey Mouse And Minnie Mouse Disney Jewelry Gift Set
This set celebrates Disney's most iconic duo, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse. This set comes with two necklaces and two pairs of earrings in a ready-to-gift box.
BaubleBar 12 Months Of Disney Gift Set
A whole year of Disney earrings is better than any calendar. There's a pair for each month, crafted with a specific theme in mind from St. Patrick's Day to Halloween. These earrings are available exclusively in this set, so make sure to scoop up yours before they're gone.
BaubleBar Disney Princess Necklace Gift Set
The Disney Princess Necklace Gift Set will make you feel like royalty every day. There are five necklaces with sparkling enamel charms depicting your favorite Disney Princesses.
Disney Bracelets on Sale
BaubleBar Mickey Mouse Disney Pavé Pisa Bracelet
The BaubleBar Pisa Bracelets are iconic. If you adore Disney, you'll love this Mickey Mouse version. It's also available in silver.
BaubleBar Mickey Mouse Disney Custom Slider Bracelet - Retro Pavé
This is the chicest Disney bracelet you've ever seen. Who doesn't love something personalized?
BaubleBar Mickey Initial Pisa Bracelet
This initial bracelet is a Disney essential.
Disney Earrings on Sale
BaubleBar Mickey Mouse Disney 3D Silhouette Earrings
Channel that Disney magic with these Mickey Mouse earrings.
BaubleBar Mickey Mouse And Minnie Mouse Disney Better Half Earrings
The Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Disney Better Half Earrings are all about the love.
BaubleBar Mickey Mouse Disney 18K Gold Sterling Silver Threader Hoop Earrings
Give your gold hoops a break and opt for this Mickey Mouse silhouette instead.
BaubleBar Mickey Mouse Disney 18K Gold Plated Sterling Silver Hoop Earrings
Hoop earrings + Mickey Mouse + Cubic Zirconia stones= a total must-have.
BaubleBar Mickey Mouse Disney Let It Snow Earrings
Bring some sparkle to your winter looks with these Mickey snowflake earrings.
Disney Necklaces on Sale
BaubleBar Mickey Mouse Disney 18K Gold & Cubic Zirconia Asymmetrical Necklace
This Disney necklace is fun, yet elegant. You can wear it everyday or dress it up with ease.
Disney Bag Charms on Sale
BaubleBar Minnie Mouse Disney Bag Charm - Pool Party
Make a splash when you add this Minnie Mouse charm to your bag.
BaubleBar Minnie Mouse Disney Bag Charm - Classic
This Minnie Mouse bag charm is a classic that goes with everything.
BaubleBar Mickey Mouse Disney Bag Charm - Classic
Bring Mickey Mouse everywhere you go with this iconic bag charm.
While you're shopping at BaubleBar, this necklace Katie Holmes wore is back in stock after selling out four times.