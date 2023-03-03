Get 3 Pairs of Baublebar Earrings for $12 and More Disney Jewelry Deals

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you revere Disneyland as your happiest place on earth, bring the magic from the theme park to your everyday life with some jewelry and accessories. Right now, there's a major sale at BaubleBar. And, yes, that includes its Disney Collection.

BaubleBar shoppers can use the promo code SPRING25 to save 25% on their favorite Disney styles. That's not all though. This discount also applies to the Disney items in the sale section, which means you'll get an extra discount. Depending on which products you want, you can get styles for as low as $10.

Get three pairs of Frozen earrings for just $13. Another exciting deal on the site right now is the 12 Months Of Disney Gift Set, which has $384 worth of earrings for just $100. Personalize this pavé bracelet with your name or initials. Ditch your hoops for these Mickey Mouse Threader Hoop Earrings. And, you can't forget about BaubleBar's best-selling Pisa Bracelet. You'll adore this Disney revamp.

There are so many sought-after Disney styles from BaubleBar. If you need some help narrowing down your shopping, here are some standout picks.