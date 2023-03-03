Alex Murdaugh Found Guilty of Murdering Wife Maggie and Son Paul Murdaugh

Watch : True Crime We Binged in 2022

Alex Murdaugh's murder trial has come to an end.

On March 2, a jury gave the verdict and found the former personal injury lawyer guilty of murdering his wife Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and son Paul Murdaugh, 22. He had pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, but was found guilty on all four counts, according to NBC News.

Circuit Court Judge Clifton Newman said Murdaugh's sentencing will begin on March 3, per the outlet.

E! News has reached out to Murdaugh's lawyer and has not heard back.

The verdict concludes a six-week long trial that examined where Murdaugh was on June 7, 2021—the night that Maggie and Paul were shot and killed at the family's hunting estate in Islandton, S.C. The pair died near the lodge's dog kennels as a result of multiple gunshot wounds, a State Law Enforcement Division press release said at the time.

Initially, Murdaugh had told prosecutors that he was visiting his parents that night, and afterward came home to find Paul and Maggie dead. However, his voice could be heard in a Snapchat video—timestamped 8:44 p.m—recorded by the kennels on Paul's phone soon before their time of death.