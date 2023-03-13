Oscars 2023

See All the Winners (Live Updates)

Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

A-listers such as Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade have stepped out on the blue carpet for Vanity Fair’s annual event. See all the hottest looks on Hollywood's biggest night below.

These stars are ready to party.

Hollywood's biggest night isn't over yet, as the stars have made their way from the Dolby theater to the Vanity Fair 2023 Oscars After-Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. (See all the celebrities on the Oscars 2023 red carpet here).

Hosted by the magazine's editor in chief Radhika Jones, this annual event is attended by all types of celebrities: from movie stars to athletes to super models, this is one invite you definitely want to nab.

But before the big players enter the bash, celebrity photographer Mark Selige is at the blue carpet ready to capture the nights hottest looks. Some A-listers who have graced the carpet in Oscar's after-party past: In 2022, Emma Chamberlain, who rocked Louis Vuitton and accessorized with Cartier jewelry, Normani, in Jean Paul Gaultier and Halsey sporting Dolce & Gabbana.

Meanwhile this year, power couples such as Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick and John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are ready to celebrate Hollywood's biggest talents after-hours.

Also at the star-studded event, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade who graced the carpet in all black and Jessica Alba sported an indigo gown and her greatest accessory: hubby Cash Warren—who wore a sleek, black suit.

Read on for more stars who have arrived at the Vanity Fair party.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images
Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Jessica Alba and Cash Warren
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
David Benioff and Amanda Peet
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka
Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images
Leslie Mann
Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images
Alan Cumming
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Shonda Rhimes
John Shearer/WireImage
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Miranda Kerr
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Olivia Wilde
John Shearer/WireImage
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Donald Glover
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
Sienna Miller
Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images
Julia Garner
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
Matt Bomer
Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images
Monica Lewinsky
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
Judith Light
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
Queen Latifah
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Naomi Watts
Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images
Danielle Deadwyler
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair
Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Jennifer Coolidge
Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Jon Hamm

