Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Watch : Jimmy Kimmel Is Preparing for Another Potential Oscars Slap

These stars are ready to party.

Hollywood's biggest night isn't over yet, as the stars have made their way from the Dolby theater to the Vanity Fair 2023 Oscars After-Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. (See all the celebrities on the Oscars 2023 red carpet here).

Hosted by the magazine's editor in chief Radhika Jones, this annual event is attended by all types of celebrities: from movie stars to athletes to super models, this is one invite you definitely want to nab.

But before the big players enter the bash, celebrity photographer Mark Selige is at the blue carpet ready to capture the nights hottest looks. Some A-listers who have graced the carpet in Oscar's after-party past: In 2022, Emma Chamberlain, who rocked Louis Vuitton and accessorized with Cartier jewelry, Normani, in Jean Paul Gaultier and Halsey sporting Dolce & Gabbana.

Meanwhile this year, power couples such as Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick and John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are ready to celebrate Hollywood's biggest talents after-hours.