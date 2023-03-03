Matthew McConaughey's Wife Camila Alves Details Scary Plane Experience With Emergency Landing

Watch : Matthew McConaughey's Wife Poses in Neck Brace After Nasty Fall

Camila Alves McConaughey is safe following a harrowing plane ride.

On March 1, a Lufthansa flight heading from Texas to Germany was forced to make an emergency landing at a Virginia airport after being rocked by severe turbulence, according to NBC News. A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority told the outlet that seven passengers were taken to a local hospital, though details on their conditions were not given.

While Camila—who shares three kids with husband Matthew McConaughey—was not injured, she did detail the scary experience in an Instagram post on March 2. Alongside a video showing the aftermath of the incident, the model recalled how the plane "dropped almost 4000 feet" while up in the air.

"Everything was flying everywhere," she captioned footage of food and plates strewn across the aircraft's floor. "The plane was a CHAOS and the turbulence keep [sic] on coming."

Camila went on to expressed her gratefulness to those who made sure passengers were looked after following the ordeal, including the "kind" staff at an area hotel that put travelers up for the night.

"And we made it to the bar with 1 minute before closing," she continued, "slept well, getting on new flight today, To the journey I continue."