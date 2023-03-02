Here’s Why Kourtney Kardashian Is Clapping Back on Pregnancy Speculation

Watch : Kim, Khloe & Kourtney Kardashian Share Fertility Struggles

ABCDEFG...these comments gotta go.

At least according to Kourtney Kardashian, who clapped back at an Instagram user who asked if the reality star was pregnant.

"The after affects of IVF," the Poosh founder wrote on Instagram underneath a photo of herself at a photoshoot for her Lemme gummy line March 2. "I only acknowledge this comment because I do think it's important to know how IVF affects women's bodies and it's not spoken about much. Also are we still asking women if they're pregnant?"

Kourtney, 43, has been vocal about her in-vitro fertilization journey with husband Travis Barker, 47.

"It really took a toll on my health and mentally," she previously shared on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. "The hormones. The medication. You have to get put to sleep every time. I know it's for so many people but it's just not for me."

However, Kourtney stuck with the treatments, noting she felt "like we kind of got pushed into doing IVF. If you look online, it says if you're over 40 go right away to an IVF doctor. So I felt a little bit pushed."