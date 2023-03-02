Here’s Why Kourtney Kardashian Is Clapping Back on Pregnancy Speculation

ABCDEFG...these comments gotta go.
At least according to Kourtney Kardashian, who clapped back at an Instagram user who asked if the reality star was pregnant.
"The after affects of IVF," the Poosh founder wrote on Instagram underneath a photo of herself at a photoshoot for her Lemme gummy line March 2. "I only acknowledge this comment because I do think it's important to know how IVF affects women's bodies and it's not spoken about much. Also are we still asking women if they're pregnant?"
Kourtney, 43, has been vocal about her in-vitro fertilization journey with husband Travis Barker, 47.
"It really took a toll on my health and mentally," she previously shared on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. "The hormones. The medication. You have to get put to sleep every time. I know it's for so many people but it's just not for me."
However, Kourtney stuck with the treatments, noting she felt "like we kind of got pushed into doing IVF. If you look online, it says if you're over 40 go right away to an IVF doctor. So I felt a little bit pushed."
And although the Kardashians star didn't believe IVF was the right choice for her, she does believe in the universe's timing.
"I got to a place where I just felt exactly like how timing is everything with me and Travis," Kourtney explained on the October 2022 episode. "So, I feel like if it's truly meant to be it will happen. We are for now, done with IVF. We say prayers and hope that god blesses us with a baby."
As for how the Blink 182 drummer felt having the process play out on the Hulu series? He was just happy to support wifey.
"I don't give a f--k," Travis told GQ in November 2022. "I don't care if I'm cumming in a cup, or whatever. It's real life. And if any of that can help people—seeing Kourtney's journey through IVF, which is super hard for a woman. You saw her struggle with it and talk about it. That's real."
He added, "So it's, like, relatable, you know? I've never been fazed by any of that."
Kravis officially tied the knot at a Santa Barbara, Calif., courthouse in May with Travis' dad Randy Barker and Kourtney's grandma Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell witnessing the nuptials. A few days later, the couple jetted off to Italy for a second lavish wedding in Portofino.
And while having a baby of their own may still be in the cards, the couple has been focused on spending time with their blended family. The modern day Brady bunch includes Kourtney's kids Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8—who she shares with Scott Disick—and Travis' kids Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17, (whose mom is Travis' ex Shanna Moakler) and his stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 23.
Kourtney even made an appearance in her step-son's TikTok video last month. The clip, which garnered more than 7 million views, shows Landon mouthing the lyrics to Miguel's "Sure Thing" while the reality star sat next to him drinking from a tea cup, before cracking a smile at the camera.
