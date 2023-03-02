Exclusive

Jay Ellis Reveals What Needs to Happen for an Insecure Revival to Happen

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Jay Ellis said he'd love to step back into Lawrence's shoes on Insecure, which ended in 2021. Find out why he can’t give the official answer.

Jay Ellis hasn't let go of Lawrence.

The Top Gun: Maverick actor might be a major movie star now, but he's leaving the door open for a revival of Insecure—the show where he played fan favorite Lawrence for five seasons from 2016 to 2021.

"When the time is right, if I'm asked back," Jay exclusively told E! News, "one hundred percent I'd go play Lawrence every day."

As for the larger question at hand: Does Jay think an Insecure revival could actually work?

"One hundred percent. I think with a little bit of time," he said. "These characters, we saw a lot of life. We saw a lot of growth. I think they need to live a little bit."

As Jay revealed, however, he's not exactly in control of what the future might hold. That's where Insecure creator and star Issa Rae obviously comes into play.

"You gotta ask Issa, man," Jay said about a potential revival. "She can give you that answer. If I tell you yes, then she's going to call me tomorrow and I'm going to be in a lot of trouble."

Uh, avert your eyes and ears, Issa!

Whether or not Insecure ever officially makes a comeback, fans can rest assured that the show's ensemble cast has kept in touch.

"There's a lot of group threads from Insecure," Jay revealed. "That was the amazing thing about that show. Whether it's guest cast, whether it's the regulars, whether it's people who were on the show at the beginning and not later or vice versa, the writers, there were a lot of group threads."

Those group threads, Jay joked, contain "a lot of memes being sent back and forth."

We take solace in knowing that the Insecure group chat is just like most other group chats

Merie Wallace/HBO

While we keep our fingers crossed for a revival, all five seasons of Insecure are available to stream on HBO Max.

