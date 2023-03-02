Jay Ellis Reveals What Needs to Happen for an Insecure Revival to Happen

Watch : Is Jay Ellis Down to Do an Insecure Revival? He Says…

Jay Ellis hasn't let go of Lawrence.

The Top Gun: Maverick actor might be a major movie star now, but he's leaving the door open for a revival of Insecure—the show where he played fan favorite Lawrence for five seasons from 2016 to 2021.

"When the time is right, if I'm asked back," Jay exclusively told E! News, "one hundred percent I'd go play Lawrence every day."

As for the larger question at hand: Does Jay think an Insecure revival could actually work?

"One hundred percent. I think with a little bit of time," he said. "These characters, we saw a lot of life. We saw a lot of growth. I think they need to live a little bit."

As Jay revealed, however, he's not exactly in control of what the future might hold. That's where Insecure creator and star Issa Rae obviously comes into play.

"You gotta ask Issa, man," Jay said about a potential revival. "She can give you that answer. If I tell you yes, then she's going to call me tomorrow and I'm going to be in a lot of trouble."

Uh, avert your eyes and ears, Issa!