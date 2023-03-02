Kerry Washington Shares Rare Insight Into Family Life With Nnamdi Asomugha

Kerry Washington and husband Nnamdi Asomugha remain stronger than ever.
The Little Fires Everywhere actress recently gave insight into their marriage of over a decade, sharing that the former NFL player has been a steadfast pillar at her side.
"I'm in my immediate truth with [him]," she said in a Marie Claire cover story published March 2. "Those mirrors are important because they help me get back to myself."
The couple—who share a 17-year-old daughter from Nnamdi's previous relationship, as well as children Isabelle, 8, and Caleb, 6—are also committed to guiding their kids through the tough lessons of the real word.
"Part of their journey is to know not everybody's going to hold your hand all the time," Kerry noted. "I try to show up as the person they need to help them be the best versions of themselves."
For Kerry, that also means looking inwards and redefining what expectations she wants to set for herself.
"Part of trusting myself is figuring out how to define what my personal success looks like for me so that I'm not just choosing everybody else's idea of what it has to look like," she explained. "It's that trust of, if it's mine, it's meant to be. But I've got to stay ready to pivot and evolve and grow."
The growth, however, isn't solely limited to her career. In fact, the Scandal star is taking steps to become "the lead character of my own story."
"I've made a career into being other people because being other people is comfortable for me," she said. "Being in myself, being with myself in my own body as myself, is a much newer adventure for me. When the job ends, the movie's over, and the incredible run of the historic TV show ends, it's important to have a self to go back to."