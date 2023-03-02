Kerry Washington Shares Rare Insight Into Family Life With Nnamdi Asomugha

Watch : Kerry Washington Says Celeb Stylist Law Roach "Creates Moments"

Kerry Washington and husband Nnamdi Asomugha remain stronger than ever.

The Little Fires Everywhere actress recently gave insight into their marriage of over a decade, sharing that the former NFL player has been a steadfast pillar at her side.

"I'm in my immediate truth with [him]," she said in a Marie Claire cover story published March 2. "Those mirrors are important because they help me get back to myself."

The couple—who share a 17-year-old daughter from Nnamdi's previous relationship, as well as children Isabelle, 8, and Caleb, 6—are also committed to guiding their kids through the tough lessons of the real word.

"Part of their journey is to know not everybody's going to hold your hand all the time," Kerry noted. "I try to show up as the person they need to help them be the best versions of themselves."

For Kerry, that also means looking inwards and redefining what expectations she wants to set for herself.