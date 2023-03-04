Inside Matthew McConaughey's Unique Family World as a Father of 3

Watch : Matthew McConaughey Gives His Son Livingston a Big Chop

Matthew McConaughey may have never gotten married if it hadn't been for his son Levi.

Not merely thanks to the child's existence, because by the time the Oscar winner asked for Camila Alves' hand they had been together for five years and were parents to both Levi (in lieu of Matthew Jr. they went with the apostle Matthew's biblical alias) and his little sister, Vida ("life" in her Brazilian mom's native Portuguese). They could've just kept livin' that way, and the livin' was great.

But in 2011, then-3-year-old Levi asked his dad why his mom's last name wasn't McConaughey, like everyone else in the family. And when his dad informed him that he and Levi's mother weren't married yet, the child's reply was a simple, "Why not?"

Levi didn't put much stock in McConaughey's "well I want to but I don't feel I need to" explanation, the actor recalled in his 2020 memoir Greenlights, and just asked his father if he was afraid.

"I guess I am a little bit," McConaughey remembered admitting. When the boy asked what he was afraid of, the answer was, "...Of losing myself."