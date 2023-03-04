Outer Banks Season 4: Everything We Know After Netflix's Season 3 Finale

Watch : Outer Banks Season 3 Cast Picks Their FAVORITE Couple Ship

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for the first three seasons of Outer Banks

P4L, for real.

Outer Banks only just debuted its third season on Feb. 23, but it was already picked up for a fourth season days earlier on Feb. 18.

The cast—including Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Carlacia Grant, Austin North and Drew Starkey—revealed the early renewal news at the show's Poguelandia fan event in Huntington Beach, Calif., ahead of the season three premiere.

"Seeing Poguelandia come to life was nothing short of spectacular," series creators Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke said in a statement. "The Pogues are enjoying an adventure of a lifetime, and we now get to map out more twists and turns as the joyride continues into season four of Outer Banks."

They concluded, "Thank you to Netflix, our cast and the amazing fans who helped to make this happen."

The teen treasure hunting show has been a fan-favorite since its April 2020 debut and it's now guaranteed to be around for at least one more adventure.