Outer Banks Season 4: Everything We Know After Netflix's Season 3 Finale

Following Outer Banks' early season four renewal, here's everything we know about the hit Netflix series after the season three finale.

By JD Knapp Mar 04, 2023 2:00 PMTags
TVCelebritiesNetflix
Watch: Outer Banks Season 3 Cast Picks Their FAVORITE Couple Ship

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for the first three seasons of Outer Banks

P4L, for real.

Outer Banks only just debuted its third season on Feb. 23, but it was already picked up for a fourth season days earlier on Feb. 18.

The cast—including Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Carlacia Grant, Austin North and Drew Starkey—revealed the early renewal news at the show's Poguelandia fan event in Huntington Beach, Calif., ahead of the season three premiere.

"Seeing Poguelandia come to life was nothing short of spectacular," series creators Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke said in a statement. "The Pogues are enjoying an adventure of a lifetime, and we now get to map out more twists and turns as the joyride continues into season four of Outer Banks."

They concluded, "Thank you to Netflix, our cast and the amazing fans who helped to make this happen."

The teen treasure hunting show has been a fan-favorite since its April 2020 debut and it's now guaranteed to be around for at least one more adventure.

photos
Outer Banks Season 3 Pics

Season three saw our Pogues abandon the titular Outer Banks of North Carolina in favor of a search for the lost city of El Dorado in International waters. While they faced new villains and suffered some big losses, the season finale pretty much set up season four to dive into their next mystery: finding the missing ship of Blackbeard.

So, while you binge the first three seasons on Netflix, read on for everything we know about season four of Outer Banks, below...

Netflix
Blackbeard's Treasure

Season three ends with a new mission for the Pogues: the hunt for Blackbeard's Royal Merchant shipwreck. According to history books, the pirate spent much of his time in North Carolina, so season four could easily see the show go back to home territory in order to find his final resting place.

Netflix
Fame and Fortune

Upon discovering the lost city of El Dorado, John B. and his friends are no longer on the run and have even been celebrated, as seen in the time jump. This means season four won't necessarily be about evading capture, as it has been so far.

Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix
Happy Couples

John B. and Sarah, Cleo and Pope, and JJ and Kie have all coupled up by the end of season three. So, who's next? According to the cast, they actually want to see Rafe and Barry (Nicholas Cirillo) get together.

Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix
So Long, Dads

Both Ward (Charles Esten) and Big John (Charles Halford) met their ends in season three, meaning they will more than likely not be a part of season four. Although, the show has faked a death in the past...

Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix
Twists and Turns

True to form, series creators Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke promised "more twists and turns as the joyride continues" into season four at the Poguelandia fan event.

Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix
Pogues for Life

Barring any behind-the-scenes changes, all of your favorite Pogues—and maybe even a few Kooks—are currently expected to reprise their roles for season four based on that season three finale.

Netflix
Release Date

Unfortunately, Netflix has not yet shared a release date for Outer Banks season four.

Trending Stories

1

Every Bombshell From Alex Murdaugh's Murder Trial Testimony

2

Matthew McConaughey Shares Photo of Son Levi, 14, After Surfing Injury

3

VPR's Lala Kent Slashes Price on Raquel Leviss Makeup Collab

Get the drama behind the scenes. Sign up for TV Scoop!

Trending Stories

1

Every Bombshell From Alex Murdaugh's Murder Trial Testimony

2

Matthew McConaughey Shares Photo of Son Levi, 14, After Surfing Injury

3

VPR's Lala Kent Slashes Price on Raquel Leviss Makeup Collab

4

Inside Matthew McConaughey's Unique Family World

5

Jay Leno Reveals His "Brand New Face" After Car Fire