Becky G Shares Wedding Update 2 Months After Engagement to Soccer Star Sebastian Lletget

Watch : Becky G Shows MASSIVE Engagement Ring at Billboard Women in Music

Becky G is enjoying her time being an engaged amante.

While it's been more than two months since she said yes to soccer star Sebastian Lletget's marriage proposal, the "Mamiii" singer exclusively told E! News that she hasn't nailed down big plans for their wedding just yet. After all, as she noted during the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards on March 1, "I'm gonna need a lot of help."

"I'm a tiny, little person and it's very hard to be in a lot of places," explained the California native. "I'm a part-time Texan now."

And between working on a new album and preparing for her upcoming Coachella set, Becky would rather spend her free time catching her man play for FC Dallas in the Lone Star State than fussing over details for their nuptials.

"It's been really refreshing to be in this new chapter of our relationship," the 26-year-old said. "What's the rush?"