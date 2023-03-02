TikTok's Tinx Reveals She and Boyfriend Sansho Scott Have Broken Up

It looks like Tinx and Sansho Scott are scrolling on.
The TikToker, a.k.a. Christina Najjar, confirmed in a March 1 video that she and the photographer have broken up.
"I don't have a boyfriend anymore…" she stated in the "life update" clip. "I have…depression."
The content creator then noted in the comments she's "coping w humor" and by spending time with friends and family in London, where she grew up.
"Being in London with my best friend was exactly what I needed because I am going through a breakup right now," she said in a separate video. "So, I just wanted to be with my friends and my mom at home."
And it appears there's no bad blood between Tinx and Sansho.
"Nothing but gratitude and love for him and the time we spent together," she wrote when asked about her relationship status in a since-expired Instagram Stories post, according to a screenshot reshared online. "Won't be saying anything else about it hope u guys understand x."
Per the screenshot, Sansho echoed Tinx's sentiment by resharing her post and writing, "For those in my DMs: pls see above. Nothing but love and respect for each other! Hope everybody is doing well!!"
While Tinx and Sansho sparked dating speculation in 2022 and showed subtle signs of support on social media—such as through Instagram comments—they tended to keep their romance fairly private.
"I've toned it back how much I talk about my personal life," Tinx exclusively told E!'s Erin Lim-Rhodes in February, "because it is just a little too close for comfort sometimes."
Besides, she's not a fan of hard launching a relationship on social media, telling Erin, "I'm all about multiple mini soft launches."
And while Tinx prefers to stay tight-lipped on her own love life, she's happy to help her 1.5 million TikTok followers with their relationships by providing dating advice.
"I think that people come to me for dating advice because I have fun with it," she shared. "And I think so much of dating can feel really arduous and stressful, and it shouldn't be. It's like an era of your life that you should have fun with. And so what I really want to tell my followers is, like, it's an era of self-discovery, you gotta have fun, don't stress out and it's about being happy. It's not about, like, having a boyfriend no matter what."