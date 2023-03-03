How Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Defied the Odds to Become a Bachelor Nation Success Story

Watch : Bachelor's Arie Luyendyk Jr. & Wife "Don't Really Care" About Being Success Story

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Luyendyk woke up feeling nervous on Mar. 1.

No, not because it was coming up on the five-year anniversary of Arie's infamous switcheroo—the Bachelor breaking up with final rose winner Becca Kufrin in favor of runner-up Lauren—but because but because their app, DUO: Dates Unlike Others, was launching and they had to find a space to do interviews away from their three kids.

"We woke up with a ton of anxiety," Arie admitted to E! News speaking from a car parked outside their Scottsdale, Ariz. home. "It's been a long time coming."

It's also likely a day many members of Bachelor Nation never envisioned coming to fruition, given the controversial ending to his season and the franchise's less-than-stellar success rating. (Only one male lead, Sean Lowe, is married to his final rose recipient.)

And yet here they are celebrating four years of marriage with their three children—Alessi, 3, and 19-month-old twins Lux and Senna—have defied the odds and proven their skeptics wrong, though the franchise is wont to forget that the Luyendyks are one of their sole remaining pairings.

While Arie—who first appeared on Emily Maynard's season of The Bachelorette in 2012—admitted that they "have a little PTSD" from their experience, the couple doesn't mind their love story being overlooked by the ABC reality hit in favor of more traditional endings.