Camila Morrone and Suki Waterhouse Detail How Daisy Jones and The Six Forged Their Friendship

You know what they say, life is better in stereo.
While Daisy Jones and The Six follows the tension-fueled rise of a tight-knit band, the friendships forged offscreen on the Prime Video series run just as deep. Just ask stars Camila Morrone and Suki Waterhouse.
"Creating bonds offscreen is not really difficult, that's the easy part," Suki, who plays The Six keyboardist Karen Sirko, exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker on Feb. 22. "We developed our friendships as we started filming. It's impossible when you're working with everyone so closely to now know every single detail of what's going on lives."
Camila echoed her costar. "Also, just being silly and delirious—so many night shoots, so many long days where we would just lose our minds and do it together," she explained. "So, being there for each other when we were on the down or struggling or working through scenes, we're just there for the good and the bad."
While Camila's character of the same name is the lone major cast member not involved in the band as wife to frontman Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin), she's in many ways the glue that holds the group together. And since filming their musical series based on the book by Taylor Jenkins Reid, the actresses have remained close. In fact, Suki recently captioned an Instagram video of the pair, "Me when I finally found my on-set bestie."
And for the actresses, whose characters are particularly close as the lone women—at least initially—around a band of boys, life imitated art.
"That really bled into the show," Suki noted to E! News of their dynamic. "We did have these really rich female characters to work with that are really extraordinary and unusual. It was one of the few projects where we felt really seen—incredibly well-written female characters."
And Camila and Suki aren't the only Daisy Jones cast members to share a tight bond. The Valley Girl star further praised her fellow castmates —including leading lady Riley Keough—at the show's Los Angeles premiere.
"Suki and I are very different, but we get along very well," Camila revealed to The Rundown on Feb. 23. "Riley and I are like sisters... I'd love to live with the gals."
