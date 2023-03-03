Camila Morrone and Suki Waterhouse Detail How Daisy Jones and The Six Forged Their Friendship

Watch : Daisy Jones and The Six Cast on Creating Bonds Off-Screen

You know what they say, life is better in stereo.

While Daisy Jones and The Six follows the tension-fueled rise of a tight-knit band, the friendships forged offscreen on the Prime Video series run just as deep. Just ask stars Camila Morrone and Suki Waterhouse.

"Creating bonds offscreen is not really difficult, that's the easy part," Suki, who plays The Six keyboardist Karen Sirko, exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker on Feb. 22. "We developed our friendships as we started filming. It's impossible when you're working with everyone so closely to now know every single detail of what's going on lives."

Camila echoed her costar. "Also, just being silly and delirious—so many night shoots, so many long days where we would just lose our minds and do it together," she explained. "So, being there for each other when we were on the down or struggling or working through scenes, we're just there for the good and the bad."