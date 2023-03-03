Shop Our Coachella & Stagecoach 2023 Fashion Trend Forecast

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Festival season is upon us, and if there's one thing we're looking forward to, it's the outfits. So, we're placing our bets on the fashion trends we think will take over the venues.
From Western-inspired accessories and the cutest embellished belt bags to dreamy, sheer maxi tops and crochet dresses that are nothing like your grandma's knitwear (unless your grandma has really cool knitwear), we have the rundown on all of 2023's most anticipated festival fashion trends. We're predicting that festival season will be all about fun, dreamy pieces that don't skimp out on comfort. Think parachute pants, floor-grazing duster jackets, denim maxi skirts, knit bolero tops and more. Perhaps this will be the year festival-goers favor casual, cool and comfortable pieces to watch their favorite performers live.
Whether you're a music festival aficionado or a newcomer to the highly anticipated shows, you're at the right place. As you start adding festival looks to your Pinterest boards and online wish lists, scroll below to consider all the fashion trends we're predicting to see at Coachella, Stagecoach and beyond in 2023.
Not Your Grandma's Knitwear
Curve & Plus Knit Hollow Out Cardigan
For Coachella and Stagecoach alike, we're expecting to see knitwear and crochet in some creative ways. After all, the crowd literally never disappoints! To get in on the look, you can get this knit cardigan from Cider for just $28, in sizes x-small to 4XL. You can layer it over bikini tops, dresses, bodysuits and more!
Khaki Umbra Dress
This long sleeve dress is cool and edgy, and has a pretty open back and laddered knit detail. You can get even more creative with the look and wear the dress as a top with some cargo pants, sneakers and all the right accessories.
L'Academie Persis Crochet Mini Dress
This L'Academie crochet mini dress is the perfect music festival look, especially layered over a bathing suit. You can complete the outfit with a pair of cowboy boots, some glitzy face and hair gems and a cute belt bag. The best part? It's on sale at Revolve from $268 to just $65.
Fringe Everything
Fringe Knitted Bralette
We love the drama of fringe, especially on this knitted bralette. Fringe is a quintessential festival fashion favorite, and it's bound to make a comeback in 2023. You can wear this fringe bralette with cargo pants, slip skirts, mini skirts, slouchy denim and so much more. It's on sale for just $25.
Multi-Colored Glitter Tassel Sarong
This glitter tassel sarong is perfect for those pool party days. You can also wear it over bodysuits with a pair of cowboy boots for an adorable Stagecoach or Coachella outfit. The pop of sparkle gives it an eye-catching and playful touch.
Plus Size Lattice Fringe Denim Cropped Jacket
This fringe denim cropped jacket is flirty and fun, and has the perfect look for Coachella or Stagecoach. You can wear it over a slip dress with some cowboy boots for a cute Western outfit, or pair it with jeans and a crop top for a denim on denim look.
Dreamy Duster Tops
UO Maxi Flyaway Duster Cami
This maxi duster cami from Urban Outfitters has the cutest semi-sheer floral design and lace detailing. It's flowy and beautiful, so you'll be comfortable and stylish while watching your favorite artists perform.
UO Katya Flyaway Duster Sweater
This duster sweater comes in cream and charcoal, both of which would look super cute with a pair of jeans, cargo pants or even a micro mini skirt. The midriff baring look is flirty and fun, but you can also layer it over a bodysuit for more coverage.
Sheer Takeover
Flounce-Trimmed Chiffon Blouse
This festival season, we're looking forward to seeing dreamy and airy designs, and sheer tops are a simple and stylish way to achieve the look. This flounce-trimmed chiffon blouse that ties at the front comes in a beautiful purple shade, with cute drawstring cuffs and a flouncy neckline. You can pair the look with cargo pants, slouchy denim jeans for a casual look or a slip skirt and some cowboy boots for a festival-perfect ensemble.
Coquette Floral Appliqué Hem Mesh Skirt
Obviously, music festivals are all about putting your most daring, fashionable foot forward. This mesh skirt is a total showstopper, and will make for a perfectly bold outfit. You can layer it over a bodysuit or bathing suit and complete the look with a pair of cowboy boots. The flower detailing at the hem is so adorable! It fits sizes 14-18, but you can also shop the skirt for sizes 2-12.
Cargo Details
ASOS DESIGN Parachute Cargo Pants In Stone
This festival season, we're predicting that micro mini bottoms will be swapped out for more comfortable, oversized cargo pants. They're cute, comfortable and easy to pair with any tops and accessories. These parachute pants from ASOS come in a bunch of versatile colors ranging from sizes 0 to 14. They have a drawstring waistband that allows you to adjust the pants as you please.
Plus Black Nylon Pocket Front Wide Leg Cargo Pants
These black cargo pants will be a music festival staple. They're so easy to style with corset tops, bodysuits, bralettes and so much more. Plus, they're comfortable and have zipper pockets!
Denim On Denim
Plus Mid Wash Split Hem Jeans
Denim always makes an appearance on celebs and festival-goers every year, and this year is no exception. If we learned anything from NYFW runways, it was that denim is going to be a prominent trend this year, in more creative ways than ever before. If you want to sport a denim on denim look for Coachella or Stagecoach, a staple pair of jeans is a good place to start. You can get this pair from Pretty Little Thing for just $28 while it's on sale. For a full denim look, pair it with a denim corset.
PacSun Light Blue Fitted Denim Vest
This light blue denim vest is perfect for any music festival. You can pair it with a maxi skirt and cowboy boots for a Western-inspired look, or add a micro mini skirt, platform boots and statement sunnies for a Y2K vibe. Either way, you'll look so trendy.
Slit Denim Skirt
You can pair this denim maxi skirt with bikini tops, bralettes, corset tops, bodysuits and, well, the list goes on. It has a super flattering and playful slit at the front, and ranges from sizes XXS to XXL.
Statement Sunnies
ALYA - White
Add a feminine feel to your outfit with these pearl sunnies from Sloane Eyewear. They have an edgy oversized square frame, perfectly embellished with pearls and gold beads. It's a must-have pair of festival shades.
Bass ; Amethyst / Beetle Polarized
These Szade Recycled lilac sunnies have the trendiest green and blue reflective lenses that will pop with any festival outfit. Not only are they a stunning, futuristic pair of shades, but they're made with recycled materials, like all of Szade's eyewear.
SOJOS Retro 90s Nude Rectangle Sunglasses
These '90s-inspired rectangle sunglasses come in a ton of vibrant colors, like this yellow pair that is currently on sale for just $13. They're so cute and trendy, with just the right amount of retro, oversized flair.
Embellished Bags
LIKE DREAMS Women's Compact Evening Rhinestone Embellished Bling Buckle Strap Fanny Pack Belt Bag (Black)
This rhinestone embellished belt bag will go with a ton of festival outfits and fit all your essentials. It's the perfect touch of glam that your festival wardrobe definitely needs! Plus. the belt bag is only $42 at Amazon.
Rhinestone Purses for Women
This green rhinestone purse looks glamorous, but it's actually under $50 from Amazon. If green is not your vibe, it comes in pink, silver, gold, red, black and more! It's the perfect finishing touch to any festival outfit.
ASOS DESIGN Rhinestone Fanny Pack In Black
Add a sparkly finish to your festival look with this super affordable and adorable fanny pack from ASOS. You can wear it around your waist, shoulder or across your chest. It's a great size for all your festival essentials!
Western-Inspired Accessories
Soda Reno Women Western Cowboy Boots
Why not blend two of the most popular festival fashion trends? These metallic cowboy boots are so cute and stylish. They have over 7,000 positive reviews on Amazon, and are currently on sale for just $43. If metallic blue is not your vibe, there are a ton of other neutral colors to choose from,
One reviewer raves, "The quality along with the price is unbeatable. They are very true to size however I suggest ordering one size up for comfort especially if you use inserts. I absolutely love both pairs I have so I bought a pair for my mom and a pair for my daughter which they love as well. I highly recommend these boots and will most definitely be ordering more in the near future!"
Livingston Men & Women's Woven Straw Cowboy Hat w/Hat Band
This woven straw cowboy hat looks super stylish and cute. It's perfect for Stagecoach or Coachella. whether you pair it with a sundress or a denim on denim outfit.
One of the 5,000+ reviewers shares, "I've been looking for a flattering hat for a long time and I'm happy I finally found one that I like. It fits perfect and it looks really good on. I recommend it."
SUOSDEY Rhinestone Belt
For a trendy take on a Western-style belt, this rhinestone embellished white belt is a super cute and affordable option from Amazon. You can wear it with jeans, layer it over dresses or pair it with skirts.
If you want to shop more fashionable finds, check out these cute and affordable dresses from Amazon that are perfect for spring.