Shop Our Coachella & Stagecoach 2023 Fashion Trend Forecast

Festival season is upon us, and if there's one thing we're looking forward to, it's the outfits. So, we're placing our bets on the fashion trends we think will take over the venues.

From Western-inspired accessories and the cutest embellished belt bags to dreamy, sheer maxi tops and crochet dresses that are nothing like your grandma's knitwear (unless your grandma has really cool knitwear), we have the rundown on all of 2023's most anticipated festival fashion trends. We're predicting that festival season will be all about fun, dreamy pieces that don't skimp out on comfort. Think parachute pants, floor-grazing duster jackets, denim maxi skirts, knit bolero tops and more. Perhaps this will be the year festival-goers favor casual, cool and comfortable pieces to watch their favorite performers live.

Whether you're a music festival aficionado or a newcomer to the highly anticipated shows, you're at the right place. As you start adding festival looks to your Pinterest boards and online wish lists, scroll below to consider all the fashion trends we're predicting to see at Coachella, Stagecoach and beyond in 2023.