TikToker Taylor Frankie Paul Facing Domestic Violence and Child Abuse Charges After Arrest

Several criminal charges, including child abuse, have been filed against TikToker Taylor Frankie Paul following her arrest over an alleged Feb. 17 confrontation with her boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen.

Utah police say the incident resulted in injuries to both him and one of the influencer's two children. According to court documents released by the District Attorney for Salt Lake County and obtained by E! News March 2, Taylor was charged with one count of felony aggravated assault, two counts of felony domestic violence in the presence of a child causing injury, one count of misdemeanor child abuse and one count of misdemeanor criminal mischief.

The 28-year-old was freed from jail the morning after the incident on a pre-trial supervised release. Her next court date is March 21. E! News has reached out to Taylor's lawyer and Dakota and has not heard back.

Included in the court documents is a written declaration from a Herriman Police Department officer who responded to the incident stating that when he arrived, Dakota "reported he was in an argument with his girlfriend." The officer further stated that "during the argument, Dakota attempted to leave the residence, however [Taylor] began hitting him."