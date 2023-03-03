TikToker Taylor Frankie Paul Facing Domestic Violence and Child Abuse Charges After Arrest

Several criminal charges, including child abuse, have been filed against TikToker Taylor Frankie Paul following her arrest over an alleged Feb. 17 confrontation with her boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen.
Utah police say the incident resulted in injuries to both him and one of the influencer's two children. According to court documents released by the District Attorney for Salt Lake County and obtained by E! News March 2, Taylor was charged with one count of felony aggravated assault, two counts of felony domestic violence in the presence of a child causing injury, one count of misdemeanor child abuse and one count of misdemeanor criminal mischief.
The 28-year-old was freed from jail the morning after the incident on a pre-trial supervised release. Her next court date is March 21. E! News has reached out to Taylor's lawyer and Dakota and has not heard back.
Included in the court documents is a written declaration from a Herriman Police Department officer who responded to the incident stating that when he arrived, Dakota "reported he was in an argument with his girlfriend." The officer further stated that "during the argument, Dakota attempted to leave the residence, however [Taylor] began hitting him."
The officer also stated that a video of the incident shows Taylor kicking Dakota, putting him in a choke hold and striking him multiple times, including with metal bar stools—one of which hit her daughter Indy Paul, 5, who was laying on a couch.
The officer noted in the documents that Dakota told him that before Indy was hit, he asked Taylor to stop throwing the object because the child "was next to him on the couch."
Dakota, 30, was also allegedly injured in the incident, with the responding officer observing "redness and swelling around his eyes, swelling on his elbow, scratches on his fingers, and a laceration on his neck."
The officer also noted that Taylor's son Ocean Paul, 2, was also inside the residence at the time of the incident.
Days after the arrest, Dakota defended Taylor, telling the Daily Mail in an article published Feb. 23, "She never hurt anyone intentionally" and "We didn't argue."
He continued, "I don't even want the truth to come out. She's so broken right now. I tried to help her. She's a good mom, she's going through a lot in her life right now. Taylor's been struggling, it's been a hard year for her. She is racked with guilt on her cheating scandal that cost her her marriage."
Taylor drew controversy in 2022 when she revealed during a TikTok livestream that she and her husband Tate Paul, her children's father, were getting divorced after participating in a "soft swinging" group with other members in the Mormon MomTok community. She admitted she "messed up" when she "stepped out" of an agreement with her ex, in which they agreed not to "go all the way" with swapped sexual partners.
"We played with fire," she said, "and we got burned."