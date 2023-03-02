Teen Mom's Ryan Edwards Arrested for Stalking and Violating Protection Order Amid Divorce

Watch : Teen Mom Alum Ryan Edwards' Wife Mackenzie Files for DIVORCE

Ryan Edwards has found himself in more legal trouble.

The former Teen Mom star was arrested March 1 for stalking and violation of an order of protection in Hamilton County, Tenn., according to a press release from the Sheriff's Department. Police have not released the alleged victim's name at this time.

The arrest comes just days after Ryan's wife Mackenzie Edwards filed for divorce after nearly six years of marriage.

According to online court records obtained by E! News, Mackenzie, 26, was granted a temporary restraining order against her estranged husband, 35, on Feb 27. In addition, a judge signed an order granting Mackenzie temporary custody of the couple's two kids, son Jagger, 5, and daughter Stella, 3.

E! News has reached out to Mackenzie and Ryan for comment and hasn't heard back.

This isn't the first time Ryan has found himself in trouble with the law this year. In a separate press release from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, police said the reality star was served with an Order of Protection on Feb. 9, which ordered him to immediately vacate a residence where his wife was currently living.