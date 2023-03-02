Teen Mom's Ryan Edwards Arrested for Stalking and Violating Protection Order Amid Divorce

Ryan Edwards has found himself in more legal trouble.
The former Teen Mom star was arrested March 1 for stalking and violation of an order of protection in Hamilton County, Tenn., according to a press release from the Sheriff's Department. Police have not released the alleged victim's name at this time.
The arrest comes just days after Ryan's wife Mackenzie Edwards filed for divorce after nearly six years of marriage.
According to online court records obtained by E! News, Mackenzie, 26, was granted a temporary restraining order against her estranged husband, 35, on Feb 27. In addition, a judge signed an order granting Mackenzie temporary custody of the couple's two kids, son Jagger, 5, and daughter Stella, 3.
E! News has reached out to Mackenzie and Ryan for comment and hasn't heard back.
This isn't the first time Ryan has found himself in trouble with the law this year. In a separate press release from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, police said the reality star was served with an Order of Protection on Feb. 9, which ordered him to immediately vacate a residence where his wife was currently living.
When police discovered that Ryan had violated the Order of Protection by allegedly contacting Mackenzie's father and had an active warrant for harassment, they arrested him at his place of employment.
Ryan was searched after his arrest and police say they found him to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and two bags of suspected narcotics. He was booked on harassment, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and the order of protection violation. He posted bail and is due in court in April.
Fans first met Ryan on MTV's 16 and Pregnant, when it premiered in 2009. At the time, Ryan and his then-girlfriend Maci Bookout were expecting their first child Bentley.
While the pair broke up in 2010, they would continue documenting their lives for Teen Mom cameras until Ryan and his immediately family left the show in 2021. But just last month, he made a rare appearance on Teen Mom: Family Reunion and expressed his hope to be closer to his oldest son.
"I'd just like to be able to—for Maci to be okay with me being able to see him," Ryan told hosts Nessa and Dr. Cheyenne Bryant. "I haven't been able to spend time with him just me in a long time. Hell, I just miss him. There was a lot of times I wasn't there."