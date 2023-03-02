Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Pack on the PDA During Kauai Getaway

Watch : Pete Davidson & Chase Sui Wonders Pack on PDA in Hawaii

From Staten Island to the Garden Island.

A little more than a month after Pete Davidson and his Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star Chase Sui Wonders seemingly confirmed their romance, the two have appeared to have once again taken their bond to warmer temperatures. In fact, during a recent vacation to Kauai, the pair were seen packing on the PDA, with Pete and Chase sealing their romance with a kiss.

For their daytime outing on the tropical island, the King of Staten Island actor sported a navy blue sweatshirt and bucket hat to match. Meanwhile, Chase opted to wear a black sleeveless tank top, paired with a black windowpane mini skirt.

But this isn't the first vacation in which the pair have brought the heat, as their getaway to Kauai comes just a few weeks after their recent trip to Hawaii. And yes, during that tropical trip, the two were also practically inseparable.