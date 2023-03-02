Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Pack on the PDA During Kauai Getaway

From Staten Island to the Garden Island.
A little more than a month after Pete Davidson and his Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star Chase Sui Wonders seemingly confirmed their romance, the two have appeared to have once again taken their bond to warmer temperatures. In fact, during a recent vacation to Kauai, the pair were seen packing on the PDA, with Pete and Chase sealing their romance with a kiss.
For their daytime outing on the tropical island, the King of Staten Island actor sported a navy blue sweatshirt and bucket hat to match. Meanwhile, Chase opted to wear a black sleeveless tank top, paired with a black windowpane mini skirt.
But this isn't the first vacation in which the pair have brought the heat, as their getaway to Kauai comes just a few weeks after their recent trip to Hawaii. And yes, during that tropical trip, the two were also practically inseparable.
After co-starring as on-screen love interests in the 2022 slasher comedy, Pete and Chase sparked romance rumors in late December after the two were spotted hanging with castmate Rachel Sennott at a New York Rangers game, which was followed by a separate outing where the two were seen cuddling at a Brooklyn eatery.
In early January, Pete, 29, and Chase, 26, appeared to confirm their romance when they were seen holding hands during a visit to Universal Studios Hollywood. And just a month later, the pair had wheels turning once again after they were seen cozying up to each other at the 65th annual Daytona 500 event in Florida.
As far as that Feb. 19 event went, a source offered insight into the pair's adrenaline-filled date.
"Before the race, Pete and Chase got a tour around the NASCAR garage area," the insider shared with E! News. "Pete and Chase watched some of the race from on top of one of the Legacy Motor Club team pit boxes."
The Saturday Night Live alum's new romance comes nearly five months after his split from Kim Kardashian last August. As for Chase, the Generation actress was last linked to Riverdale actor Charles Melton in early 2022.