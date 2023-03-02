Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 5 Premiere Date Revealed

Watch : Rachel Brosnahan Teases Mrs. Maisel Final Season at 2022 Emmys

She's ready for those flashing lights.

Prime Video released the teaser for the fifth and final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on March 2, confirming fans will get to see Rachel Brosnahan's titular character return to the stage April 14.

Beyond revealing the final season's premiere date, the teaser keeps things brief. It shows Midge posing for cameras on the red carpet—perhaps suggesting that her long-awaited breakthrough could finally be here. However, her journey to stand-up stardom hasn't been an easy one.

"After burning bridges and being cut from tour, Midge Maisel persisted through season four, rebuilding her career and reputation," the streamer stated in its synopsis. "The final moments of the season culminated with Midge leaving Carnegie Hall reinvigorated and ready to weather any blizzard. After an epiphany in front of The Gordon Ford Show's snowy billboard, Midge is ready to 'Go forward' and fight for her ascent to stardom—equipped with her quick wit and sharp tongue, and nothing else to lose."

Although, Amazon also made sure to note, "Midge finds herself closer than ever to the success she's dreamed of, only to discover that closer than ever is still so far away."