Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 5 Premiere Date Revealed

She's ready for those flashing lights.
Prime Video released the teaser for the fifth and final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on March 2, confirming fans will get to see Rachel Brosnahan's titular character return to the stage April 14.
Beyond revealing the final season's premiere date, the teaser keeps things brief. It shows Midge posing for cameras on the red carpet—perhaps suggesting that her long-awaited breakthrough could finally be here. However, her journey to stand-up stardom hasn't been an easy one.
"After burning bridges and being cut from tour, Midge Maisel persisted through season four, rebuilding her career and reputation," the streamer stated in its synopsis. "The final moments of the season culminated with Midge leaving Carnegie Hall reinvigorated and ready to weather any blizzard. After an epiphany in front of The Gordon Ford Show's snowy billboard, Midge is ready to 'Go forward' and fight for her ascent to stardom—equipped with her quick wit and sharp tongue, and nothing else to lose."
Although, Amazon also made sure to note, "Midge finds herself closer than ever to the success she's dreamed of, only to discover that closer than ever is still so far away."
Brosnahan will be joined by Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, Reid Scott, Alfie Fuller and Jason Ralph in season five.
And while fans of the Emmy-winning comedy may be sad to see the series exit stage left, Amazon noted in its announcement that creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Daniel Palladino have had the show's "last moment" in mind since the season four finale.
Brosnahan previously teased her swan song at the 2022 Emmys. "It's been as much of a roller coaster as ever and I can't wait to share it with everyone," she exclusively told E! News. "I know it will be amazing. These guys will know how to land."
Sit down for the first three episodes of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's fifth and final season, premiering April 14 on Prime Video.