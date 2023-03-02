QVC Hosts Carolyn Gracie and Dan Hughes Exit Shopping Network After 19-Plus Years

QVC customers have lost two of their shopping buddies.
On March 1, longtime hosts Carolyn Gracie and Dan Hughes announced they were leaving the TV network.
"After 19 years, I am no longer working at QVC," Carolyn wrote on Facebook. "I have loved every minute of my time there, especially the opportunity to get to know all of YOU. You have been the most cherished part of my job as a QVC Host."
Carolyn told her followers that she has "many new adventures ahead" and hoped they would continue following her journey online.
"You won't want to miss all the fun with pets, gardening, RVing and so much more!" she said. "Let's make sure we stay friends for life—I can't imagine it any other way! Remember what I always say: DON'T DILLY DALLY!! I can't wait to share my next chapter with you!"
When Dan announced his departure from QVC, he also expressed gratitude to viewers for allowing him into their homes as he hosted programs for more than three decades.
"After a tenure of 33 years, it has come time for me and QVC to part ways," he wrote on Facebook March. 1. "I want to express my appreciation to you, the viewers, who built this amazing community and I hope you continue to do so for many years to come."
Dan said he plans to focus on writing and spending more time with family and friends.
"It has been a wonderful and lengthy ride," he said. "More than I ever expected and as always I am humbled by your kindness."
E! News has reached out to QVC for comment on their exits and has not heard back. In a statement posted online Feb. 28, QVC parent company Qurate Retail Group said they would be cutting approximately 400 jobs. "After careful consideration, we have made the very difficult decision to eliminate a number of roles within our Qurate Retail Group team, impacting our QVC US and HSN teams, and our corporate shared services teams in the U.S," the statement read. "Today will be the last day worked for most of these team members, although a small number will transition over time."
Soon after sharing their professional news, both Carolyn and Dan were inundated with supportive comments from viewers and co-workers alike.
"Miss you already!" QVC host Rachel Boesing wrote on Carolyn's post. "So glad I got to see you and hug you yesterday. Take a pause, take a breath, and know that something magical is right around the corner. I can't wait to see what you do next, and I'll be cheering you on every step of the way."
In the Kitchen With David host David Venabale also offered his support by writing on Dan's post, "Sending you all the best as you embark on this next exciting chapter of your life. I will also remember your kindness, humor and wonderful support! Please know what a positive impact you have on me and I will always appreciate your friendship."