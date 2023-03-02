QVC Hosts Carolyn Gracie and Dan Hughes Exit Shopping Network After 19-Plus Years

Watch : Vanessa Bayer Was Starstruck Meeting QVC Legends

QVC customers have lost two of their shopping buddies.

On March 1, longtime hosts Carolyn Gracie and Dan Hughes announced they were leaving the TV network.

"After 19 years, I am no longer working at QVC," Carolyn wrote on Facebook. "I have loved every minute of my time there, especially the opportunity to get to know all of YOU. You have been the most cherished part of my job as a QVC Host."

Carolyn told her followers that she has "many new adventures ahead" and hoped they would continue following her journey online.

"You won't want to miss all the fun with pets, gardening, RVing and so much more!" she said. "Let's make sure we stay friends for life—I can't imagine it any other way! Remember what I always say: DON'T DILLY DALLY!! I can't wait to share my next chapter with you!"

When Dan announced his departure from QVC, he also expressed gratitude to viewers for allowing him into their homes as he hosted programs for more than three decades.