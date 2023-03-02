Going Camping for Spring Break? These Affordable Amazon Packing Essentials Will Make You One Happy Camper

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're craving a little adventure for your spring break trip, camping is the perfect vacay option. You can connect with nature, take scenic hikes, go on other incredible excursions that nature has to offer and relax and unwind.
So, if you're planning a camping trip for spring break to accomplish any of those things, you've come to the right place. We shopped around for you and found every affordable essential you need to pack for the best camping trip yet. We've included reliable, budget-friendly and easily portable items so that you can have an incredible and safe camping excursion. The best part? They're all from Amazon, and you can use the Try Before You Buy feature to test out our recommendations before committing to the purchase.
Whether you need an affordable, reliable tent for under $50 or the perfect hiking backpack for just $26, this guide has all that and more. Continue below to check out our spring break camping packing guide!
Pacific Pass 2/4/6 Person Family Dome Tent
If there's one camping essential you simply can't travel without, it's a tent! This dome tent from Amazon is affordable, reliable and comes with two, four or six person size options. It's a super spacious and stable tent that takes just five minutes to set up. Not only that, but it's so lightweight and portable with the compact carry bag!
It also has over 5,400 positive reviews, one saying "This product performed well in two nights of camping with light rain. Surprised how spacious and cozy it is. The color has a different tint than the blue as shown in photos. The main zipper doesn't feel durable, advise to use two hands and always mindfully open/close it. Hope it lasts long because we're happy with this tent!"
LED Camping Lantern
These rechargeable camping lanterns come in a set of two, and they'll be so useful on your camping trip! It has super high brightness with five different lighting modes, and can be used to charge your phones or laptops. It's a space-saving, potentially life-saving product that has over 6,800 positive reviews.
Aiopr Women's Oversized Lightweight Down Coat
This oversized lightweight down coat is perfect for daytime wear while you hang out around the campgrounds. One reviewer shares, "I get so many compliments on this jacket. It's light but warm. The pink is soft. It's a great dupe for a number of more expensive jackets. Love it!!"
NORTIV 8 Women's Waterproof Hiking Boots
These hiking boots are reliable and cute! Reviewers say they've walked through water with the boot, with no water seeping through. They're also currently on sale for $56, so take advantage of that deal while you can.
One reviewer raves, "I have been looking for the perfect pair of boots for so long. We love rock hounding and that includes a lot of hiking so I needed good boots. These didn't take long to break in and didn't give me to many problems while I did break them in. I love the style and colors I chose and would 100% buy them again and again."
Coleman Broadband Mesh Quad Camping Chair
While you gather around the campfire and maybe, just maybe, sing campfire songs, you're going to need functional and reliable camping chairs! You can snag these $30 camping chairs from Amazon, and rest assured they'll do the trick. They have over 7,000 positive reviews, one sharing, "Sturdy construction. Lightweight, easy to carry to the beach with it slung over a shoulder in its carry bag. Super simple set up and collapsible when done. Cup holder a plus."
First Aid Only 57 Piece 10 Person First Aid Kit (6060)
You can never be too prepared on a camping trip, so having a First Aid Kit on hand is a great idea! This one has over 11,000 positive reviews, and it's on sale for just $16 for a limited time. It has everything from plastic bandages, antibiotic ointments, BZK antiseptic towelettes, burn cream packets and so much more.
One reviewer says, "A compact first aid kit that has a bit of everything. Perfect for your vehicle or camping supplies."
Thermajane Long Johns
Let's be honest, nights spent camping can get really cold, no matter the time of year. Having a pair of packable thermal long johns is very important! These Thermajane layering pieces are only $30, and they have over 36,000 positive reviews on Amazon. They range from sizes xx-small to 3XL in a ton of colors, and they're a number one bestseller on Amazon.
One reviewer shares, "I ordered these as base layer to go snowshoeing and I was surprised at how good the quality is and how warm they kept me. It came well packaged has a silky feel to the exterior and warm fleece inside – very very pleased. I am 5.6" and 150 - I ordered a large since I have long legs, the top is rather long (I am shortwaisted) but it's okay- it covers my rear and kept it warm. I will order again!"
NEEKFOX Lightweight Packable Travel Hiking Backpack
This $26 hiking backpack is functional and reliable, and its 7,600+ positive reviews attest to that. It comes in a bunch of cute colors, with loads of zippers and pockets for all your essentials.
One reviewer explains, "I bought this for a 9 day trip where I'd be doing lots of hiking through rainforests. I like how roomy it is and the compartments and separate area for wet items. It holds A LOT and also rolls up super small when empty. The straps are comfortable to wear even when the bag is full."
tuphen- Sleeping Bags
You're going to need a cozy sleeping bag for your camping trip, and this one from Amazon is affordable and perfect for any season. It has over 7,000 positive reviews on Amazon, one saying, "This sleeping bag is made of a very light, thin material but it keeps warmth inside like a windbreaker. I was surprised how warm it kept me for outdoor camping. The material allows it to be very compact when stored. The open end has a clever design that allows you to cover your head and neck like a hoodie. I love it. It's available in different colors so I was able to get each of us one in the specific color we wanted."
BUG BITE THING Suction Tool
This suction tool will be a lifesaver on your camping trip, especially if you're prone to bug bites. The Bug Bite Thing suction tool is just $10, and it has over 78,000 positive reviews on Amazon.
One reviewer explains, "Bought this based on a recommendation from a friend and have been pleasantly surprised. This is a must-have while camping with 2 younger kids that are constantly getting bit by mosquitoes. Works really well to stop the itch immediately."
4Monster Camping Towels
These microfiber camping towels are travel-friendly and quick drying. They're perfect for any lake days and for showering! The quick absorbing towel comes with a portable case that fits into your backpack, or even your pocket.
One promising review says, "I love the material they're made of. It's soft in both texture and hand feel, and it's a quality & sturdy material that's still very lightweight. It's incredibly absorbant and dries very quickly, even in the humidity of the southern US east coast. They don't smell funky or mildewy even after a couple days of use. The strap on the corner is an incredibly thoughtful design and is great for hanging the towels up in the bathroom or in the tent to dry. "
Travel Utensils with Case, 4 Sets
You'll be glad to have brought these reusable travel utensils along with you on a camping trip. They're compact and simple in design, but they're so useful! Plus, they're only $6 and can be reused on so many other occasions.
One reviewer explains, "When you are traveling having clean utensils are not always a guarantee. It's so nice to have my own set of utensils with me at all times. Sometimes I will get take away and they will not put disposable utensils in the package. When I get back to my Airbnb or my hotel and discover I do not have utensils it can be frustrating. This is an easy way to solve a problem they are lightweight they are great size easy to clean I love them!"
Coleman Portable Butane Stove with Carrying Case
This portable butane stove is an essential for a camping trip. It's easy to use, travel-friendly with its carrying case and will help you cook up a hot meal wherever you are.
One reviewer explains, "Took this on a solo camping trip and was pleasantly surprised at how easy it was to use. Can fit perfectly and 2 steps later I was cooking up a burger. Get hot quick so you gotta cook quicker than you would on a regular stove but just flip or stir your food often and monitor it and you're good. Make sure to always take the can out after you're done!"
Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Hammock
This camping hammock has a perfect 46,000+ five-star review on Amazon, for good reason! The unanimous decision is that it's super sturdy and great quality for the $38 price.
One reviewer shares, "This hammock was great for my camping trips. Once it's folded into the storage bag (which is attached to the hammock) it is pretty small and can be stored just about anywhere. It is very convenient for traveling since it doesn't take up hardly any space. I used it after simply tying the straps around a couple of trees and I didn't have any issues. It held the weight and movement just fine. However, I bought the two-person style and I recommend it even for just one person, it provides more space to move around."
